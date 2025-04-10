Invoice Processing Execution Team Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (FBT) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Manage a team of Analyst and SMEs for the Invoice Processing.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report preparation, etc.)

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Implement standard methodologies for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been brought up, or further raise to the necessary parties.

Monitor open and overdue invoices and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate collaborators.

Gather, collate and analyse data as and when necessary, in order to prepare and maintain various reports as and when needed.

Regularly track and timely resolve outstanding invoices issues that have been raised, or further bring up to the necessary parties.

Review of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly, and year-end close

Reconcile the relevant system and journals and ensure that reviewed and processed and paid on time.

Handle the processing of invoices dropout from BOT process/ other automated channels

Support CI (continuous improvement) in AP operational processes, process simplification and compliance.

Responsible for the People development and creating a inclusive work environment.

Provide regular feedback and check-in to team members towards achievement of the Goals.

Drive the organizational values and goals with team.

Expectations

High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments processing. Payments reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Invoices need to be processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines.

Collaborating closely with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring thorough coordination between teams.

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field, or currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 13-15 years of experience in general accounting, accounts payable and / or invoice processing operations.

Experience on tools –SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing

Good skill in using Excel



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

