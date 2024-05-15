Invoice Processing and Accounts Payable Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in México, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, reporting and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

This position will be in Santa Fe, Mexico City, Mexico.

Accountabilities

Ensure accurate and timely recording and payment of all third-party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence, and compliance.

Guarantee errorless and opportune delivery of accounts payables services. Such as invoice processing, payment exception management, Concur queries, invoice discrepancies.

Work with relevant Internal Control team to keep controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review.

Provide payables related advice and information as and when required.

Provide documentation to support the month-end reconciliation process.

Assure best practices for the expense process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further bring up to the necessary parties.

Expectations

Familiarity with the systems used to perform the activities and the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

Provide exceptional internal and external customer service in order to build and strengthen relationships

Look for opportunities to improve their own processes to build efficiencies and control improvements within their own area of work.

Processed and verified invoices in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines. Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Work closely with accounting teams to ensure delivery of activities.

Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, or related field.

Minimum of 1- 3 years of experience in general accounting, payables and/or invoice processing operations.

General understanding of Accounts Payable principles

Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Concur, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing.

Feels comfortable working with Excel.

Intermediate English level, both verbal and written

Meticulous with a passion for continuous learning and innovation.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment while managing multiple priorities effectively.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.