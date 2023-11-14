JDE Functional Consultant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting service delivery through service management / process management activities (depending on specialism), supporting related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, and providing sound knowledge and advice to support performance optimization.



Job Description:

As a Service Engineer, a passionate technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

Key Accountabilities

The Senior Service Engineer will be supporting our Castrol business in bp, primarily Japan business and also our Aspac businesses on ERP systems, i.e. Oracle JD Edwards WorldSoft, with good understanding of business processes (i.e. Order to Cash, Manufacturing and Supply Chain).

To be a key member of the wider Keris JDE team supporting our ASPAC stakeholders.

To also be part of our deployment team for other digital solutions for bp. This team also supports bp group wide initiatives (i.e. non Castrol projects, e.g. Finance and ERP programmes).

You will play an instrumental role in our S4/Hana journey, providing business knowledge/processes, testing efforts, support change management (users, suppliers, customers, etc.) and ongoing support across the Castrol business, especially for Japan, post the S4/Hana migration

You will own the execution of development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services.

Manage and report on operational integrity and operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy, Digital Security or other relevant Regulatory, Legal and Compliance functions.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems

Ensure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment

Implement process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for service engineering and ensuring standard methodology is shared across the team.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

5 years experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with extensive experience in leading software vendors or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods – from Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Strong Communications skills and experience in operating across sophisticated business environments and customers up to senior executive level

Conduct IT audit with external auditors.

Support Castrol Japan business users with daily operations

Resolve system issues raised by users in a timely manner.

To lead digital project implementations for Castrol and/or bp.

Lead system development raised by business.

Minor administration routine (e.g. raising payment request for monthly supplier invoices).

Configuration management and release : The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

Agile Core Practices : Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agile Methodology, Digital Project Management, Information Security, Mentoring, Risk Management, Service Delivery, Service operations and resiliency, Services Management, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



