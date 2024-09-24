JDE Functional Consultant

This role is not eligible for relocation

IT&S Group



As an Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a technology service expert providing bp with capabilities in the definition, and operation of critical IT services. The role uses knowledge of both traditional concepts and site/software reliability principles and operational support techniques.

Our Enterprise Technology Engineers run the delivery of services from internal squads or external providers to ensure business performance in line with agreed, SLOs, IT outcomes and levels of risk and resilience. You ensure operational integrity and operational compliance with appropriate regulatory and internal standards. You are familiar with DevOps based models as well as traditional outcome-based services and are skilled in working with multidisciplinary teams to identify and resolve customer pain points, inefficiencies, and blockers to delivery velocity. You are a skilled vendor manager, able to hold suppliers to account for the quality of their delivery.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new industry technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Enterprise Technology Engineering Community!

This role will be supporting the Castrol business in bp, primarily Japan business but also other countries (Aspac, India and China). The main knowledge will be ERP, i.e. Oracle JD Edwards WorldSoft, with good understanding of business processes (i.e. Order to Cash, Manufacturing and Supply Chain).

Implement the development, testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services.

Collaborate extensively with wider Digital technology teams to resolve incidents, requests, and problems.

Assure the safe application and adoption of new and updated technologies into the environment.

Manage process and system improvements, identifying, and implementing continuous value improvement plans for enterprise technology engineering and ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent experience– subject agnostic based on experience

5+ years’ experience in scaled Service Delivery Roles with experience handling software vendors or outsourced service providers alongside internal teams.

Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods – from Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL and understanding of Product Based delivery.

Support Castrol business users and Aspac, India and China business with daily operations through JD Edwards.

Participate or lead digital project implementations for Castrol and/or bp, system development raised by business.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Experience working with hyperscale cloud vendors (AWS/Azure) and service optimization within these environments

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



