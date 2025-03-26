Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

The JIFF Dubai is a Non-Operated Joint Venture of Air bp, Chevron, Emarat, ENOC and Shell Aviation that Operates and Maintains the Airport Fuel Farm and Hydrant. Air bp is set to assume the Lead Participant role at JIFF Dubai.

The JIFF Dubai Fuel Farm Manager will, on behalf or Air bp as Lead Participant, lead the JIFF site team comprising of staff seconded by the NOJV partners, providing Site Operations and Safety Leadership to ensure that on-spec aviation fuel is received, stored and made available on demand for uplift from the Dubai International Airport hydrant system in a safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable manner.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

JIFF Dubai Fuel Farm Manager

In this role You will:

Keep complete oversight, ensure assurance and be accountable for all activities at fuel farm and hydrant operations are conducted in line with the shareholders’ expectations in a safe, reliable, efficient, sustainable & cost-effective manner aligning with JIG standards, HSSE and other agreed requirements

Work closely with the JIFF Operations Management Committee (OMC) to understand expectations set out in the JIFF Integrated Management System (JIMS) and realize them at the operating level

Ensure JIFF procedures are in compliance with JIG and local regulations and any other international standards agreed by the OMC

Ensure adequate participant Jet fuel stock at JIFF at all times including maintaining product inventory, accurate stock accounting and alerting the OMC in case stocks dip below agreed levels

Ensure stock variation beyond acceptable limits is identified, reported and investigated promptly and vital corrective action is taken

Handle & resolve operational emergencies at JIFF, with the support of OCTC and OMC as required

Lead HSSE management at JIFF by implementing the JIFF HSSE Management System and applicable local regulations with the support of the operating company’s HSSE department

Implement Security directions provided by local authorities and OMC

Enhance safety culture by encouraging active participation of all employees in safety committee meetings, near miss reporting, incident reporting, safety walks, safety conversations, findings from industry incidents, etc.

Be responsible for Maintenance Management by deploying a Maintenance Management program for JIFF and the fuel hydrant assets, additionally ensuring that a fit-for-purpose system using in-house expertise and OEM & third-party support, and maintenance schedules are followed

Ensure that cost-effective materials and service contract management process is in place, as well as performance and efficiency of equipment performance and maintenance programs

Oversee Self-Verification & Assurance by implementing JIFF assurance process for ensuring that operations are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable

Provide Leadership & Performance Management by leading the JIFF team to achieve JIFF business objectives: influencing a multi-cultural multi-company team to commit to safety, efficiency, performance and teamwork, as well as ensuring staff competency by implementing JIFF Training Procedure

Act as the single point of contact for all sensitive JIFF operational communication with outside entities

Be responsible for budgeting and cost control, including all activities of JIFF

Lead all aspects of project management by ensuring smooth performance of all Capex (planned expansion and other capital projects) and Opex (technical studies, major maintenance, etc.) for JIFF

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, or equivalent

At least 15 years of experience in Petroleum Terminal operations of which at least 3 years as an independent site manager.

Proficiency in Computer skills & MS office programmes

Superior quantitative and analytical skills as well as demonstrated critical thinking

Proven ability to support and influence change and proven ability to collaborate across different functions

Ability to write business reports and executive summaries for senior management approvals as well as ability to manage multiple projects, deadlines, and priorities in a fast-paced, ever-changing and evolving work environment is necessary

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



