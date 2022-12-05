Job summary

The Joint Venture Analyst role sits within the larger accounting organization called ROMA that essentially combines revenue, ownership and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting organization within bpx energy.



The Joint Venture Analyst role includes a wide range of Joint Venture responsibilities in support of BPX’s operations (operated & non-operated) as well as external Joint Venture audits. A strong understanding of joint venture and commercial concepts is required to deliver on a broad range of duties which include routine JV Administration tasks to complex JV Analysis. While the transactional work is performed in our Global Business Services (GBS) team within BP, the JV Analyst will partner with this team to ensure accurate data is provided to our joint venture partners. The JV Analyst will also have an opportunity to work with other teams within BPX including Finance, Land, Division Order and Operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Work with Global Business Services to create statistical reports and scorecard

Maintain joint venture payout master data

Support reconciliation efforts associated with balance sheet accounts

Monitor monthly cost allocations and build analytical tools to identify variances

Reconcile situations where revenue and expenses have been netted by Operator and work with JV/Revenue accounting on financial recordings

Research returned Unleased Mineral owner’s packages and track progress

Participate in the development of JV processes and procedure for the business

Support JV accounting in resolving billing disputes and JV audit activities/responses

Support for A&D activity

Special projects as required

Education Requirements:

University Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration from an accredited university

Essential Experience and Skills:

Upstream Oil & Gas Industry experience desired - < 5 years.

The candidate should demonstrate the following skills:

Strong ability to communicate effectively in both verbal and formal written correspondence.

Ability to query data and convert to high level messages with meaningful and insightful management information.

Excellent collaboration and inter-personal skills.

Highly organized and detail oriented.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $95,481-$129,059

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.