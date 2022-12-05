Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. JV Analyst

JV Analyst

JV Analyst

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140871BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The Joint Venture Analyst role sits within the larger accounting organization called ROMA that essentially combines revenue, ownership and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting organization within bpx energy.

The Joint Venture Analyst role includes a wide range of Joint Venture responsibilities in support of BPX’s operations (operated & non-operated) as well as external Joint Venture audits. A strong understanding of joint venture and commercial concepts is required to deliver on a broad range of duties which include routine JV Administration tasks to complex JV Analysis. While the transactional work is performed in our Global Business Services (GBS) team within BP, the JV Analyst will partner with this team to ensure accurate data is provided to our joint venture partners. The JV Analyst will also have an opportunity to work with other teams within BPX including Finance, Land, Division Order and Operations.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Work with Global Business Services to create statistical reports and scorecard
  • Maintain joint venture payout master data
  • Support reconciliation efforts associated with balance sheet accounts
  • Monitor monthly cost allocations and build analytical tools to identify variances
  • Reconcile situations where revenue and expenses have been netted by Operator and work with JV/Revenue accounting on financial recordings
  • Research returned Unleased Mineral owner’s packages and track progress
  • Participate in the development of JV processes and procedure for the business
  • Support JV accounting in resolving billing disputes and JV audit activities/responses
  • Support for A&D activity
  • Special projects as required
Education Requirements:
University Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration from an accredited university

Essential Experience and Skills:
Upstream Oil & Gas Industry experience desired - < 5 years.

The candidate should demonstrate the following skills:
  • Strong ability to communicate effectively in both verbal and formal written correspondence.
  • Ability to query data and convert to high level messages with meaningful and insightful management information.
  • Excellent collaboration and inter-personal skills.
  • Highly organized and detail oriented.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $95,481-$129,059
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

Apply Search all jobs at bp