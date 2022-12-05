The Joint Venture Analyst role sits within the larger accounting organization called ROMA that essentially combines revenue, ownership and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting organization within bpx energy.
The Joint Venture Analyst role includes a wide range of Joint Venture responsibilities in support of BPX’s operations (operated & non-operated) as well as external Joint Venture audits. A strong understanding of joint venture and commercial concepts is required to deliver on a broad range of duties which include routine JV Administration tasks to complex JV Analysis. While the transactional work is performed in our Global Business Services (GBS) team within BP, the JV Analyst will partner with this team to ensure accurate data is provided to our joint venture partners. The JV Analyst will also have an opportunity to work with other teams within BPX including Finance, Land, Division Order and Operations.
Key Accountabilities: