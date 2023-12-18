Job summary

Reporting to the VP Asset Management – Bioenergy, the Joint Venture (JV) Asset Manager will be responsible for the efficient and effective stewardship of ongoing activities and future development of a particular non operated joint venture (NOJV) that is the biggest strategic storage unit in Brazil for ethanol and a great distribution capacity for the product. It allows us to connect production units to one of the main logistics hubs for fuel and consumer markets. This is an asset that is now expanding to other fuels of bp’s portfolio, a great example of business integration.We are looking for a professional with a critical thinking that will be involved in the development of the NOJV strategy to ensure it remains true to its original purpose and intent. A sustainability framework and a governance structure need to be defined and followed within a sustainability & carbon approach. Relationships matters! The JV Asset Manager has a paramount role building and leading positive and strong relationships with the NOJV in conjunction with participation from subject matter experts in the wider organization to ensure that the company´s position is represented with defined plans, to protect. Build and growth bp´s value and handle risk exposure.



*It's mandatory to submit your resume in English*

Interface in a daily basis with Board Members and CEO on business performance matters, such as safety, operational and financial matters, and long-term plan to ensure JV has a robust strategy to deliver results.

Anticipate and communicate to VP Asset Management and Board Members potential critical issues.

Responsible for board briefings, pre calls and JVs monthly reviews of performance reports.

Liaise between shareholders, protecting bp’s interest and influencing stakeholders in line with the JV strategic plan.

Acquire bp Subject Matter Experts´ advise when vital, including Legal advice

Support bp reporting process and comply with audit requests.

Support and lead incremental business projects analysis and liaise with bp’s business areas.

Review Committees, Board of Directors and Shareholders´ meeting minutes to ensure bp internal approval process are applied for Shareholder and Board of Directors reserved matters.

Lead the annual risk cycle and ensure all endorsers are engaged and prepared to assess JV risks.

Supervise Risks and track Emerging Risk Plan actions, advise changes, and update accordingly the NOJV Database.

Analyze and develop external benchmark analysis about Brazilian Biofuels market to support VP of Asset Management and JV Board Members to understand JVs potential gaps.

Work with VP of Asset Management and support with preparations of Info Notes, QPRs, etc.

Aligns with our Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong governance through bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.



Bachelor´s degree in business administration, economics, or related fields.



8 to 10 years of experience with an excellent understanding of risk assessment and exposure management and good understanding of compliance requirements with regards to non operated joint ventures.

Good relationship management and interpersonal skills with excellent business acumen to enthuse the non-operated joint venture to embrace continuous improvement.

Strong influencing skills to effectively impact the NOJV, lead connectivity and ability to work across multiple levels.

Understanding, knowledge, and experience within the biofuels and/or fuels market in Brazil will be very valued.

Have a genuine passion to use, analyze and connect data.

Seek opportunities to use market data to deliver improvements, best practices, and prevent risks.

Proficiency in Portuguese and English

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



