JV Operations & Projects Manager

Job summary

This JV Operations and Projects Manager role sits within the shareholder team of the Abu Dhabi Representative office and will directly report to the Country Head. The new colleague will represent and manage bp’s interests from a technical perspective in the JVs in Abu Dhabi and will be responsible for the efficient and effective stewardship of ongoing activities and execution of the JV’s business plans. This role is supported by the JV Subsurface Manager, technical and commercial teams in bp Abu Dhabi, and various other bp SMEs. The new roleholder will be also accountable for creating and overseeing bp’s value from the NOJVs (Non-Operated Joint Ventures) from an Operations and Projects perspective and for managing bp Abu Dhabi’s NOJV risk exposure.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Operations & Projects Manager - JV



In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.

• Influence the JVs to define a sustainability framework as well as support the JVs to reach their sustainability goals.

• Ensure the JVs has a clearly documented governance structure as well as an effective and efficient process, which is executed as defined.

• Ensure that internal approvals and external responses to the JVs are properly and timely provided.

• Investigate periodic Exposure Management reviews to test that new exposures to bp are identified, and exposure management actions are on track and effective

• Receive, review, and appropriately discuss HSE performance data with the operator, as well as share relevant HSE material with the operator, such as studies and incident learnings.

• Influence the JVs on key HSE issues (e.g. recent HIPOs, site safety culture) when appropriate, working through governance channels.

• Verify with the relevant Crisis & Continuity Management team that crisis management plans are up to date for how bp will respond to an NOJV incident.

• Identify, evaluate, and support new business opportunities within or related to the JVs (technical, operational, commercial, and business development) which may benefit bp & other shareholders.

• Monitor, integrate, and regularly communicate JVs plan delivery and other performance (e.g. HSSE, production, financial, digital product development, throughput, project delivery, operating efficiency) to the bp Abu Dhabi leadership.

• Act as the key relationship point of contact regarding Operations, Facilities, Projects, and HSE for the JVs.

• Build and manage strong relationships with the JVs in conjunction with participation from bp SMEs to ensure that bp's position is represented in defining plans, to protect and build bp value, to manage risk exposure and to share learnings.

• Ensure communication with secondees with regards to contractual obligations.

• Ensure JVs activities are properly supported by the wider bp with dedicated, shared, and temporary staff.

• Monitor and review team’s performance (effectiveness, consistency, adherence to standards and practices).

• Facilitate the implementation of bp standards, processes, and best practices across the JVs community for the delivery of JV value and management of risk exposure.

• Support delivery of specific training for JV secondees and rest of team.

• Ensure the bp Abu Dhabi technical team have the capability to represent bp in external interfaces.