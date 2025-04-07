Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

JV Wells Manager role sits within the shareholder team of the Abu Dhabi Representative office. The role is to represent and manage bp’s interests from a wells perspective in the JVs, and for the efficient and effective stewardship of ongoing activities and execution of the JV’s business plans. This role is supported by the JV Subsurface Manager, technical and commercial teams in bp and various other bp SMEs. The JV Wells manager also responsible for creating and protecting bp’s value from Operations and Projects perspective and for managing bp Abu Dhabi’s NOJV risk exposure.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

JV Wells Manager

(Long-term Assignment for 3 years) ​

Please note that this role will report into the central team of ADNOC Group and they will also participate in the recruitment process.

In this role You will:

be involved in the development of the NOJV strategy to ensure it remains aligned with the Regional bp strategy

Liaising with the respective JVs to ensure that the NOJV is still in line with the overall JVs strategy.

Technical:

Ensure fit for purpose well design

Review drilling/completion/intervention practices and alignment to bp standards

Provide technical expertise for Wells requirements

Deliver Wells aspects on performance contracts

Provide technical support for Wells task forces

Review Well costs and provide cost optimization initiatives.

Involved on Wells reviews and support technical Wells workshops for JVs

Support supply chain on Major Tender board for Wells aspects.

Provide Lesson Learn on Wells Operations between JV & bp •

Sustainability & carbon fit

Aware of bp’s sustainability framework and impact on Wells operation  Influence the JVs to define a sustainability framework as and where appropriate and support the JVs to reach their sustainability goals.

What You will need to be successful:

Engineering or Science Degree

15 years proven experience within Oil & Gas Industry

Minimum 2 years Shareholder exposure experience

Excellent business acumen and performance management

Able to stimulate the JV/ the operator to embrace continuous improvement

Able to link the JVs purpose with the overall business strategy

Leadership & communication skills

Strong relationship skills to successfully influence the JV/ the operator

Leading the shareholder team and manage connectivity and relationships at all levels that are interacting with the JV/ operator

Able to build capability in shareholder team and with asset management peers

Technical skills

Excellent understanding of risk assessment and exposure management

Solid Wells engineering and operations Experience.

Good understanding of compliance requirements with regards to JVs

Master skill in drilling engineering well design and in delivering well activity planning requirements

Applies wells standards, procedures and practices as well as appropriate engineering workflow and tools in projects of the JV

Review Wells performance critical metrics in relation to performance contracts

Able to lead multiple activities and to quickly respond to changing business priorities.

Strong interpersonal skills (written and verbal).

Prioritize work in a high activity environment.

Experienced with Microsoft office suite

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



