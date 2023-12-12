Jacket Construction Manager

Job summary

Grade GResponsible for leading a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving coordinated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Job Description:

As part of our Global Offshore Wind Foundations Team, you will join our Mona and Morgan projects which are the new offshore wind projects being developed by the EnBW-bp Joint Venture - in the Irish Sea.

The multi-billion pound development has a potential generating capacity of around 3 gigawatt (GW) – enough to power around 3.4 million homes.

As Construction Manager, you will be accountable for preparation and efficient delivery of the Jacket foundation construction activities.

This will include setting the construction strategy, input into the design and consenting processes, building a team, fabrication yard set-up, foundation fabrication and handover to the T&I team.

The successful candidate will build a culture that enables high quality foundation delivery by Contractors and works with project cross multi-functional cross-discipline organizations.

This role is crucial in ensuring safe construction operations and will act as the site safety lead.

Reports to the Foundation Package Manager and is a member of the Package Leadership Team.

The Foundation Construction Manager will lead a diverse construction management team to achieve construction quality and construction performance and ensure delivery of construction targets that include site HSSE performance, regulations compliance, and achievement of construction cost & schedule targets through to mechanical completion.

The role will initially be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, and some travel and other office locations could also be required in different stages of projects through execution phase

Key Accountabilities:

Safety Leadership

Responsible for pushing a safe project construction performance by defining and working towards the HSE standards and performance targets on the construction sites.

Site Safety Leader responsible for driving safety performance ahead of field entry and through work in the field.

Promotes HSE campaigns along with HSE manager.

Construction Leadership

Leads construction strategy and work scope development then ensures delivery within the plan.

Responsible for ensuring the best construction practices and relevant lessons from other BP projects are applied by the project.

Works hand in hand with Engineering, Transport & Installation and Operations to establish the most efficient path through the project.

Leads team integration and team alignment with all parties/ groups associated with project construction goals.

Responsible for building the diverse JV construction team including learning and development opportunities.

Supports the Construction team to define and deliver their specific construction responsibilities.

Proactively builds mutually effective working relationships with a broad range of partners.

Push the boundaries of how we work by accepting agile methodologies and efficiently applying them to lead value conversations.

Works with the Package Manager to establish resource frame.

Performance management

Sets performance targets for construction and runs construction activities and contractor(s) performance against these targets, intervening as needed to ensure they are met.

Continually looks ahead to identify construction execution risks and ensures that risks to construction delivery are effectively mitigated or eliminated.

Supervises construction efficiency and generates a set of working critical metrics.

Has ultimate responsibility for endorsing project construction costs/estimates and construction schedules.

Leads verification of Contractor construction documentation, for compliance with contract and standards

Has responsibility for ensuring construction quality delivers to the prescribed standards.

Ensures that all JV construction processes are in place and being followed.

Ensures the full and accurate implementation of the construction execution plans.

Ensures that appropriate assurance and control processes there prior to proceeding with significant construction activities.

Provides assurance to Package Manager that construction requirements are satisfied.

Leads construction reviews (and supplies to other functional reviews) and implements the construction self-verification programme, particularly for the start of new activity.

Crucial Education:

Engineering degree or equivalent experience.

PMP, Chartered Engineering (or equivalent) qualification.

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Extensive & tried experience of running major energy project construction works through FEED & Complete stages.

Experience of holding a Safety crucial Role

Validated genuine dedication to HSSE excellence during planning and delivery.

A role model for bp & JV values.

Critical to Diversity, Equity and Inclusive distinctions and experience of implementing these in construction works.

Ability to mobilise a range of intervention methods in critical situations to influence or redirect construction focus to achieve the required result.

Ability to work at the project management team level to influence the accurate decisions, apply judgment, and to maintain the health of the project team.

Builds positive relationships with relevant partners, particularly within the project organization, contractor organizations and local authorities.

Exhibits deep competence in the application of practical construction skills.

Has deep understanding of construction practices that assure integrity of build and construction quality.

Demonstrates the highest ethical conduct in dealing with procurement, contracts, and Contractors.

Understands contract & labor law, and the management of industrial relations.

Understand Human Rights, Modern slavery, and bribery & corruption signs.

Desirable Criteria;

Extensive experience of major project experience for offshore scope.

Experience of heavy steel fabrication, construction of tall structures, heavy lifting.

Experience of using BP’s construction management practices and processes.

Awareness of the latest international standards for construction of offshore scope.

Successful completion of a BP Safety Critical Role Assessment.

Understanding of EPC Contractor perspective and approach.



