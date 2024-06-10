Japan Regional Manager, Trading & Shipping

This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Business Support Group



The Japan Regional Manager takes care of the overall delivery of the Japan agenda of the Trading & Shipping (T&S) business, in a safe and compliant manner. This is a Leadership role in a matrix structure to work with trading benches and enabling functions to facilitate T&S agenda. The role balances commercial agenda with risk management to achieve the right balance of reward vs risk.

As a regional general manager, duties include guiding management staff in your region, setting performance objectives, evaluating, and optimizing operational performance, ensuring regulatory and company standards are upheld, and preparing operations and financial reports

Driving compliance and leading culture

Commercial delivery of T&S agenda by enabling and influencing

People management, strategy development and delivery

Represent bp at external forums as needed and act as Government-liaison for T&S related matters

Enhance value for bp.

Support the development of regional strategy and tactics harmonized with T&S strategy.

Lead all aspects of performance within resource framework.

Accountable for leading the efficiency of day-to-day operations.

In partnership with functions, ensure that personnel align with T&S Policies and Procedures and apply for exemptions as required.

Understand T&S Authority Delegation (DoA/PoA).

Ensure all events (incidents) are reported in line with the Event Reporting Policy & Procedure and ensure awareness with relevant partners to minimize their reoccurrence by supporting a learning organization.

Review financial performance for reasonableness and accuracy.

Reinforce the importance of appropriate business communications.

Action the periodic assessment of the Regional Sub-Office (RSO).

Ensure a Business Continuity Plan is in place.

Understand and follow regulatory framework including local regulatory requirements.

External face of bp to the community, customers and regulators.

Representative to governance structure, share best practice, disseminate policy.

Full understanding of compliance agenda and framework and ensure it is implemented.

Ensure Staff are aware of and participate in training to fulfil job requirements.

Ensure Staff are aware of and align with the T&S Policies and Procedures, and Code of Conduct. Communicate minimum requirements of this document to Staff.

Disseminate T&S policies and communications to Staff.

Lead and embed the bp Who we are agenda.

Raise any concerns to Regional Head office (Speak Up).

Ensure appropriate resourcing.

Ensure segregation of duties is effective.

Finance, risk management, commodities / energy trading, MBA or equivalent.

Commodities trading, risk management, crafting compliance culture, developing, and driving strategy.

Strong leadership and team management skills are important

Able to navigate and lead optimally in a matrix organization

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.