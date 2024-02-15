This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Innovation & Engineering function and advance your career as a

Java Developer (Pricing)

In this role You will:

Support Pricing Product Manager and Technical leads in solution design and implementation of work items.

Work with geographically diverse delivery groups (BA’s QA’s, Product Manager) and support teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following the change management procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Work and contribute as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.

Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all.

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues.



We have the following requirements:

3+ years of experience in solution designing & implementation using software development languages like Java, Spring Boot, Python.

Working knowledge of Cloud computing platform and microservices/serverless architecture in AWS/Docker/Kubernetes

Experience of running applications in Unix/Linux environment

Experience with database design, data modelling and analysis in PostgreSQL with strong RDMS database query skills.

Working knowledge of a continuous integration and delivery pipelines using tools like Jenkins/Ansible/Azure DevOps.

Strong analytical, problem solving and testing skills.

Excellent oral and written communications skills.

Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments.

Practical experience creating Mock-up screens, Data flow diagrams.

Experience with data analysis in Oracle/PostgreSQL with strong RDMS database query skills.

Working knowledge of cloud computing platforms and microservices/serverless architecture in AWS or Azure.

Proven track record of end-to-end project lifecycle including requirement analysis, testing, deployment, and production Support.

Desirable Experience:

Practical experience building user interface for complex web applications and modern JavaScript frameworks like Angular/React.

Experience working with NoSQL databases preferably Apache Cassandra.

Prior experience with Refinitiv/Reuters market data provider.

Experience with Dataiku or PowerBI platform.

Experience developing applications in Windows/.Net environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.