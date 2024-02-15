Jet Marketer - North Americas

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Jet Marketer is responsible for generating value for BP from jet business from the import tank or refinery gate through to the airline wing tip at a hub airport and everything in between. There’s a focus on supplier and customer deals plus assets and supply chain optimization within the geography.

As the Jet Marketer, you will be responsible for acting as one of the jet business’ focal points between the trading business and the Air BP Sales and Marketing business. You will:

Manage tenders of counterparties buying and selling term in the pre-airfield space across the geography

Understand and contribute to the process of managing price exposure on deals across North America

Provide prices to the Air BP Sales and Marketing network for airline tenders at a number of airports

Working with the jet trading bench, be jointly involved with the Air BP Sales and Marketing Account Managers in the process and collaborate with the airlines for non-transactional tenders and/or opportunities to deepen relationships beyond a transactional into-wing buying relationship.

Actively seek new business opportunities

Provide information on analytics, trade flows, asset capabilities and supply demand balances to enable the team to assess the competitive landscape, opportunities and build a strategy in new and existing geographies.

Work with the Operations teams to establish effective procedures and ways of working

Be performance managed on optimizing BP’s performance across supply chains which service locations within the North America

Contribute to strategy development

Key Accountabilities

Commercial Location Optimization

Maintaining robust, effective and efficient relationships between Air BP, Trading and Fuels (where applicable) to develop a joint jet strategy which optimizes the value chain and continuously improves financial outcomes.

Proactively portfolio management – agree customer targets for each airport location

Supporting, translating and delivering the appropriate Sales & Marketing strategy for a portfolio of airports ensuring alignment with the Global Sales strategies

Provide prices to the Air BP Sales and Marketing network for airline tenders at a number of hub airports

Supply Chain Strategy (across North America) –

Support Air BP Account Managers to develop a deep understanding of the key drivers of customers including important metrics and decisions at hub locations

Working with the jet operators, Trading and Fuels to develop a coordinated deep understanding of the key supply and trading dynamics in order to develop value driving opportunities throughout the jet value chain

Maintaining a deep understanding of BP Group’s value drivers to ensure BP Group optimum decisions are taken

Ensure delivery of monthly performance analysis, communicate highlights and implement lessons learnt across the team.

Background and Experience

Energy industry experience in roles with commercial, sales and marketing strategy, and business management responsibilities.

Experience working in aviation commercial sales or aviation trading environment or other Energy Marketer roles

Oil product knowledge. Oil and/or US energy market knowledge is desirable.

Ability to build relationships in a short period of time with external and internal parties whom incumbent has not met before or worked with before

Ability to work autonomously and to be able to draw on support networks when required.

Clearly understand and can articulate the sources of value

Proven track record of identifying and capturing new growth opportunities

Self-starter, commercially astute and innovative

Strong influencing skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement across teams, functions and geographies

Powerful communicator and influencer

Strong analytical and logistics skills

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.