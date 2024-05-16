Job Posting Title Petrophysicist - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

What you will deliver

Analyse and integrate available well data to define the rock and fluid frameworks that underpin integrated subsurface products and risk management plans.

Describe petrophysical uncertainty and alternative scenarios at the well- and reservoir-scale, and communicate their technical and business impact effectively.

Make recommendations on data acquisition plans and define the value of data to be acquired.

Become an active member of bp’s petrophysics and wider subsurface communities, learning from (and sharing) standard methodology, and seeking to innovate to solve technical and business problems.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

A degree from a recognised university in geology, geophysics, reservoir engineering or relevant science-based educational curriculum.



Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years of experience as a petrophysicist in an integrated oil and gas company, or with a service provider.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Excellent reservoir characterisation and log interpretation skills (using open hole logs, core, pressures and fluid data, mudlogs/lithlogs, and any available dynamic data).

Highly proficient in a well log interpretation package, ideally Techlog.

Comfortable working with large datasets and taking a pragmatic approach to analysis.

Familiarity with the latest wireline and Logging While Drilling (LWD) tools, as well as the use of vintage tools.

Integration of petrophysical products with static and dynamic models/scenarios.

Self-motivated, analytical and resourceful, with a strong ability and desire to collaborate and integrate across disciplines.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Cased hole log interpretation and integration.

Spotfire / PowerBI-style data visualisation.

Experience using Petrel.

Computer programming (ideally in Python) including statistical methods, machine learning and data analytics.

Shift support : flexible working may be required depending on project location

You will work with

Your line manager will be the Geology/ Petrophysics Discipline Leader supporting the TSI Unit within GSS. Technical coaching and assurance will be provided by the Eastern Hemisphere GSS and Regions Petrophysics Discipline Leader, based in the United Kingdom.

You will work in Pune, India, but may be remotely deployed into an international, integrated subsurface delivery ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global subsurface business prioritisation.

You will also work in close collaboration with subsurface teams in the country your squad supports. You will become part of bp’s supportive global Petrophysics Community, with access to Communities of Practice, technical specialists, and domain experts to help you develop your technical skills.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Completions petrophysics, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir geomechanics, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Supplier Relationship Management, Well integrity petrophysics, Well interventions petrophysics, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.