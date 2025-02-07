Job summary

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

This position will report to the Joint Venture Accounting team. The Joint Venture Accountant will be an individual contributor with a demonstrated understanding of US GAAP accounting fundamentals. We are looking for a self-starter with strong time management skills and the ability to work in a dynamic environment. The position will be in Houston but will be eligible to work from home.

Key accountabilities

• Work with and review Operational purchases for proper general ledger coding

• Manage the capitalization process for assigned companies/assets and assess cost controls

• Manage monthly financial activity and close process for renewable natural gas (RNG) sites.

• Assist with monthly internal and external financial reporting preparation

• Interface and coordinate with the Operations team

• Manage the creation and tracking of monthly manual journal entry approval reports

• Execute accounting and closing tasks as assigned, including preparing and recording journal entries

• Analyze financial statements and provide variance explanations for assigned areas of responsibility

• Prepare and review account reconciliations in accordance with company policy

• Generate ad hoc reports for the financial reporting team to help analyze business trends and financial results

• Research/investigate accounting variances and issues as needed. Proactively collaborate with other departments to resolve issues efficiently.

• Complete tasks in accordance with company policy and internal controls

• Participate in SOX compliance activities

• Be a key contributor to monthly analysis and automation of Financial Reporting processes

• Aid with external audits and internal control compliance activities

• Support various process improvement projects

• Other duties and special projects as required

Essential education

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting

Essential experience

• 5-10 years related experience in industry or public accounting

• Financial acumen and analytical skills

• Able to learn quickly

• Demonstrates engagement and teamwork

• Must have excellent time management skills, initiative, self-direction, and ability to work in a fast-paced environment (such as a start-up)

• Must be able to manage multiple priorities while maintaining attention to detail

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Advanced knowledge of Excel and other Microsoft products

Desirable criteria

• CPA preferred, but not required

• Renewable, power or utility industry experience preferred

• Marketing accounting and downstream commodity flow knowledge a plus

• Preferable experience in the energy industry with a focus on renewables

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay (Base)? [INSERT BASE PAY RANGE (Minimum & Maximum)] *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

401K Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

