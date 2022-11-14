Joint Venture - Asset Manager

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
You’ll have the opportunity to use your skills, knowledge, and expertise to help define our industry and help others work towards their decarbonisation targets. All the while, working in an environment full of fresh perspectives and ways of thinking that come from different lived experiences.
Reporting to the VP Asset Management – Bioenergy, the Joint Venture (JV) Asset Manager will be responsible for the efficient and effective stewardship of ongoing activities and future development of a particular non operated joint venture (NOJV). We are looking for a professional with a critical thinking that will be involved in the development of the NOJV strategy to ensure it remains true to its original purpose and intent. A sustainability framework and a governance structure need to be defined and followed within a sustainability & carbon approach. Relationships matters! The JV Asset Manager has a paramount role building and leading positive and strong relationships with the NOJV in conjunction with participation from subject matter experts in the wider organization to ensure that the company's position is represented with defined plans, to protect. Build and growth bp's value and handle risk exposure.
Key responsibilities