Joint Venture-Asset Manager (Business development & Mkt intelligence)

Reporting to the VP Asset Management – Bioenergy, the Joint Venture (JV) Asset Manager will be responsible for the efficient and effective stewardship of ongoing activities and future development of a particular non operated joint venture (NOJV). We are looking for a professional with a critical thinking that will be involved in the development of the NOJV strategy to ensure it remains true to its original purpose and intent. A sustainability framework and a governance structure need to be defined and followed within a sustainability & carbon approach. Relationships matters! The JV Asset Manager has a paramount role building and leading positive and strong relationships with the NOJV in conjunction with participation from subject matter experts in the wider organization to ensure that the company's position is represented with defined plans, to protect. Build and growth bp's value and handle risk exposure.



Interface in a daily basis with Board Members and CEO on business performance matters, such as safety, operational and financial matters, and long-term plan to ensure JV has a robust strategy to deliver results.

Anticipate and communicate to VP Asset Management and Board Members potential critical issues.

Responsible for board briefings, pre calls and JVs monthly reviews of performance reports.

Liaise between shareholders, protecting bp’s interest and influencing stakeholders in line with the JV strategic plan.

Acquire bp Subject Matter Experts' advise when vital, including Legal advice

Support bp reporting process and comply with audit requests.

Support and lead incremental business projects analysis and liaise with bp’s business areas.

Review Committees, Board of Directors and Shareholders' meeting minutes to ensure bp internal approval process are applied for Shareholder and Board of Directors reserved matters.

Lead the annual risk cycle and ensure all endorsers are engaged and prepared to assess JV risks.

Supervise Risks and track Emerging Risk Plan actions, advise changes, and update accordingly the NOJV Database.

Analyze and develop external benchmark analysis about Brazilian Biofuels market to support VP of Asset Management and JV Board Members to understand JVs potential gaps.

Work with VP of Asset Management and support with preparations of Info Notes, QPRs, etc.

Aligns with our Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong governance through bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.