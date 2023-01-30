Job summary

Drive financial performance for bp’s midstream infrastructure businesses owned and/or operated in the US.

About the Role:

The Joint Venture Commercial Manager is responsible for managing the relationship, governance and performance aspects of midstream joint ventures in the US, as well as pursuing asset optimization strategies in Terminals and Pipelines!

Key Responsibilities:

Accountable for asset performance and information through an understanding of asset revenue, costs and capital, and their impacts on RCP and cash flow

Build and maintain strong relationships as the primary collaborate with partners in joint ventures (both operated and non-operated), including roles as a liaison, board member, JV officer and/or board meeting facilitator.

Develop Authority to Negotiate (ATN), Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), LOI, Decision Support Packages (DSP) and Financial Memorandums (FM) for internal approval process.

Generate ideas through external and internal networks to grow revenue with affiliates and third parties.

Lead and direct cross functional project teams in initial stages of commercial project development.

Lead sophisticated commercial negotiations with affiliates, customers and/or partners.

Prioritize multi-year growth and commercial investment plans.

Use creativity, entrepreneurship, risk taking, marketing, and experience to capture midstream opportunities.

Provide communication of delivery progress to partners.

Use in-depth knowledge of the Capital Value Process (CVP) to implement large commercial projects effectively.

Provide oversight and coordination of the engineering scope, financial analysis, and the approval process for commercial projects.

Coordinate with Engineering and Operation to accurately define project expectations for customers (scope, timing, options)

Lead development of Gross Margin and volume forecast for Annual and Monthly Plan.

Responsible for revenue generation for wholly owned and JV assets; drive tariffs, and actions.

Work in partnership with Finance, Operations & all functions for delivery against the agreed Plan.

Expert on the joint venture agreements and asset contracts; ensure contract requirements are being followed and maximizing bp’s interest

Partner with shippers and affiliates; resolve commercial disputes with partners, shippers, or other 3rd parties.

Use industry knowledge and affiliate relationships to build coordinated logistics value for the BP Group.

Develop and manage affiliate Service level agreements

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree required.

Minimum 7 years of experience in similar job.

Understanding of the midstream business, including midstream’s value to crude supply, product supply, sales & marketing and refining strongly desired.

Managing relationships, including influencing across many levels of the organization .

Deep understanding of midstream value creation

Financial savvy, including understanding drivers for EBITDA and cash flow.

Ability to develop and interpret commercial contract concepts.

Ability to interpret data to drive effective and creative business decisions.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to build relationships at all levels and across multiple businesses and geographies

Outstanding negotiating and influencing skills.

Ability to lead a team when the team members do not have a direct reporting relationship

Ability to manage multiple activities simultaneously and under time pressure

Familiarity with bp’s CVP, PCP and EEM processes

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!