Joint Venture Finance Manager

Finance



Finance Group



The Logistic JV Finance Manager, working with multiple stakeholders, is accountable for preparation of financial statements, annual budgets, financial forecasts and managing all accounting for specific joint venture businesses; ensuring that business transactions are recorded and reported with integrity, transparency, in a timely manner and in compliance with relevant accounting policies and operating practices. The position supports the BPMW Board of Directors and is the key financial contact for the company’s shareholders. The position offers an excellent opportunity to work closely with senior management in the pipelines business on strategic direction for this significant joint venture and other JV relationships.

Prepares and presents financial results during Spring and Fall Board meetings, acting as BP’s financial resource on behalf of Board members.

Prepares the annual budget for approval by the business and review with the Board; providing information on the future outlook of the business.

Manages costs through budget development, monthly and quarterly reviews, forecasting and interventions. Creates an atmosphere of open dialogue with the business and asset operator to assist in quality decision making.

Understands operational issues and impacts; ensuring financial results depict operational changes. Supports the delivery of the annual financial plan by challenging the status quo and helping drive the business using performance insights.

Acts as the key financial contact for all proposed projects; ensuring assumptions are vetted, accounting treatment is understood, and financial execution is flawless.

Liaises with the commercial and project teams to validate distribution payments, challenge project spend and ensure compliance with financial and FERC policies.

Manages all financial aspects of the joint venture, networking effectively across external audit, Treasury, Tax, GBS and ARC resources to ensure timely delivery of accurate financial statements.

Focuses on continuous improvement of efforts within the embedded finance community within Pipelines by standardizing and streamlining processes and maintaining control.

Provides information for and review and certification of the quarterly and annual FERC Form 6 filings; networking with BP Regulatory team and external regulatory consultants to ensure appropriate application of external requirements.

Understands, monitors and mitigates any financial related risks. Alerts management to any risks of financial delivery.

Bachelor's degree in accounting or finance from a fully accredited college or university

Minimum 15 years finance and accounting experience.

Oil and Gas/Pipelines and Logistics/Joint Venture experience preferred.

Excellent analytical and economic evaluation skills

Strong interpersonal and oral/written communication skills

Proven capability to interact with team members with different cultural backgrounds

Ability to make significant contributions to the business while offering sound, independent control and commercial advice

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects,

Ability to effectively influence and build alignment with individuals across multiple disciplines.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



