Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Join bp as Joint Venture Lead & Business Development Manager - West & Central Med!

About role itself:

The job holder is responsible for representing air bp’s interests, positively influencing incorporated Joint Ventures (either NOJVs or OJV) and supporting unincorporated ones, maintaining key external relationships with relevant authorities and collaborators. This includes acting as Director on a number of incorporated JV Boards. This role plays a key part in running and shaping the direction of the Joint Ventures in the West & Central Med sub-region, including the delivery of our safety agenda and financial plans. This will include working closely with the wider regional teams, as well as strong networking inside bp, to extract the best value from current and future JVs. The job holder is responsible for ensuring that JVs operate according to bp’s expectations, including safety standards, NOJV operating standards and JIG standards where appropriate. They will also ensure that bp’s liabilities are appropriately handled, and International Trade Restrictions are adhered to. they will be also responsible for leading and coordinating business development activities in the sub-region including analysis, project management and implementation

Key Accountabilities:

· Supply shaping the direction of the Joint Ventures and actively participate in delivery of plan and associated decision-making processes

· Act as Director on JV Boards, ensuring compliance with corporate governance requirements ensuring bp shareholder interests.

· Maintain commercial relationships and develop strategic plans in line with shareholder requirements, including identifying and realising new commercial opportunities

· Drive cost efficiency in the JVs, as well as operational reliability and strong HSSE performance liaising other JV managers and Operation Managers

· Plan annual JV cost budgets, and deliver JV Operating costs and Capex within agreed budget plan

· Coach JV General Managers in their personal development to ensure the JV is appropriately resourced with a highly motivated, competent and resilient management team capable of delivering the JVs strategic objectives

· Support negotiations and maintain relationships with key stakeholders (Airport Authorities, JV Partners and 3rd Party Through putters).

· Coordinate with other sub-regional/ regional stakeholders in delivering growth opportunities

· Ensure airport agreements (Leases, Agreements, Hosting Agreement, etc) are up to date, optimized and compliant with bp standards

Essential Education and Experience:

· Bachelor’s degree in business field or engineering plus broad commercial and operations experience.

· 10+ years Commercial experience, Operations experience, e.g. airports, terminals, etc.

· Experience in establishing and maintaining a culture of high HSSE standards.

· Experience in valuing diversity, appreciation towards different cultures and establishing inclusive approach to leadership

· Demonstrated experience in bp Leadership Framework: Energizing People; Delivering Results; Value Expertise Act Conclusively.

Demonstrated experience in organising and developing a team to meet challenging targets, along with experience in commercial analysis, and demonstrated excellence in project integration, negotiation, networking, and communication skills.

· Demonstrated experience in recognising and negotiating new business opportunities; understanding the external business environment; networking internal bp business concerns; understanding economic models; integrating technical and business issues; leading the assurance process.

· Deep experience in handling a Profit and Loss organization

· Aviation industry experience, and good knowledge of aviation fuel supply & logistics – supply chain economics

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and daring environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

