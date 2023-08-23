Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The JV Lead is responsible for the efficient and effective stewardship of ongoing activities and future development of different Air BP JVs. With support provided by the Non bp Operated JV Center of Expertise, aviation central NOJV team, and various other SMEs, the JV Lead is the single point of accountability for creating and protecting bp value from the JVs and for managing bp’s JVs’ risk exposure.



Job Description:

Joint Venture Lead Continental Europe (m/f/d)

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

How you can help shape the future:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Representing bp as a shareholder within the JVs governance bodies

Involved in the development of the NOJV strategy

Ensure JV acts according to the JIG (joint inspection group) or equivalent operation and safety standards

Ensure robust and consistent investment governance and assurance processes are applied to all investment proposals

Monitor, integrate and regularly communicate NOJV plan delivery and other performance to the bp business leadership

Serve as the key relationship point of contact for the NOJV.

Compliance management

Understand and manage legal/contractual rights and obligations

Ensure all required data acquired by the NOJV are provided to bp

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Minimum graduate degree or equivalent required

Project Management qualification an advantage

German and English fluent speaker

Experience – technical and/or commercial in JVs or affiliates companies, business acumen and performance management, good understanding of P&L, cashflow and companies financials

Able to link the NOJV’s purpose with the overall business strategy

Good understanding of technical matters, risk assessment and exposure management

Very good understanding of compliance requirements

Ability to understand legal requirements

Excellent communication skills and ability to message clearly and effectively to a range of stakeholders

Proven ability to connect across the organisation, building partnerships and efficient and effective rapport

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.