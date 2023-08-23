The JV Lead is responsible for the efficient and effective stewardship of ongoing activities and future development of different Air BP JVs. With support provided by the Non bp Operated JV Center of Expertise, aviation central NOJV team, and various other SMEs, the JV Lead is the single point of accountability for creating and protecting bp value from the JVs and for managing bp’s JVs’ risk exposure.
Entity:Customers & Products
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
The JV Lead is responsible for the efficient and effective stewardship of ongoing activities and future development of different Air BP JVs. With support provided by the Non bp Operated JV Center of Expertise, aviation central NOJV team, and various other SMEs, the JV Lead is the single point of accountability for creating and protecting bp value from the JVs and for managing bp’s JVs’ risk exposure.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Joint Venture Lead Continental Europe (m/f/d)
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.
How you can help shape the future:
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate
Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
#lifeatbp
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.