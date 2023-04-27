Job summary

Joint Venture Lead – Middle East





In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.



Contribute substantially to shaping the direction of the Joint Ventures and actively participate in the delivery of plans and associated decision-making processes

Act as Director on JV Boards, ensuring compliance with corporate governance requirements.

Maintain commercial relationships and develop strategic plans in line with shareholders’ requirements, including identifying and realising new commercial opportunities

Ensure alignment with BP’s Anti-Bribery & Corruption, and Anti-Competition requirements in JV’s

Develop a strategy to improve JV's cost efficiency and HSSE performance

Liaise with other Air BP JV managers and Operations Managers to ensure continuous improvement of safety, reliability, efficiency

Ensure all airport activities are covered by appropriate legal agreements with relevant authorities

Liaise with BP Functional teams (Legal, Finance, Tax, Technical, Capital Governance)

Develop and maintain appropriate KPIs

In crisis management situations, as a member of the IMT, manage relationships with JV partners and airport authorities.

Coach JV General Managers to ensure the JV is appropriately resourced with a highly motivated, competent, and resilient management team

Negotiating and maintaining key airport relationships (Airport Authorities, JV Partners and 3rd Party Throughputters) and associated commercial agreements.