Joint Venture Lead - Middle East

  • Location United Arab Emirates - Dubai Emirate - Dubai
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147904BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Joint Venture Lead – Middle East


In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.
We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.

In this role You will:
  • Contribute substantially to shaping the direction of the Joint Ventures and actively participate in the delivery of plans and associated decision-making processes
  • Act as Director on JV Boards, ensuring compliance with corporate governance requirements.
  • Maintain commercial relationships and develop strategic plans in line with shareholders’ requirements, including identifying and realising new commercial opportunities
  • Ensure alignment with BP’s Anti-Bribery & Corruption, and Anti-Competition requirements in JV’s
  • Develop a strategy to improve JV's cost efficiency and HSSE performance
  • Liaise with other Air BP JV managers and Operations Managers to ensure continuous improvement of safety, reliability, efficiency
  • Ensure all airport activities are covered by appropriate legal agreements with relevant authorities
  • Liaise with BP Functional teams (Legal, Finance, Tax, Technical, Capital Governance)
  • Develop and maintain appropriate KPIs
  • In crisis management situations, as a member of the IMT, manage relationships with JV partners and airport authorities.
  • Coach JV General Managers to ensure the JV is appropriately resourced with a highly motivated, competent, and resilient management team
  • Negotiating and maintaining key airport relationships (Airport Authorities, JV Partners and 3rd Party Throughputters) and associated commercial agreements.

What You will need to be successful:
  • University degree OR equivalent desirable
  • At least 15 years of experience in commercial business and customer management in operations
  • Deep understanding of key business processes such as Lead to Contract and Order to Cash is a requirement
  • Experience leading small to medium-sized multi-discipline projects with a solid understanding of project planning, tracking, control, communications, and estimating.
  • Proven track record of performance delivery and process / continuous improvement through influencing and mentoring others
  • Strong stakeholder management and engagement
  • Very strong service and action orientation
  • Continuous improvement and future focus mindset
  • Influencing Ability & Negotiation - Ability to proactively seek out diversity of opinion and effectively integrate others' views to come up with an optimal resolution
  • Ability to harmonize and align people, business processes and systems

