Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as a

Joint Venture Lead – North Europe

This is an office-based role.

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to grow our business and play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

This role is responsible for the for delivering the JV strategy and influencing plans for North Europe, as well as act as the custodian of certain other on-airfield agreements. This includes responsibility for the JV safety and cost management. The role has close interfaces with operations and the commercial team. The postholder manages Air bp’s interest in JVs and the relationship with other JV shareholders.

Act as director or shareholder representative at selected Air bp’s Joint Ventures in North Europe.

Leadership, Governance & Assurance

HSSE Management / Operations Management

Financial Control

Customer Service

People Management

Legal Compliance / Commercial Management

Represent BP’s interests as User and/or Customer and/or Owner and/or Shareholder at other operations in the North West Europe, as appropriate and with regard for eventual conflicts of interest

Ensure due progress is made on JV compliance programmes (e.g. Business Risk Assessment, Operations/Product Quality Inspections, HSSE Audits, Commercial Audits, Competition Law, Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Anti Money Laundering, Trade Sanctions).

Coordinate JV regional engineering projects and contractor management

Lead the NOJV Risk assessment and Exposure Management Plan

Ensure performance management of capital plan, OAF costs and equity accounted income against annual targets

Liaise with finance and commercial team on new and future projections of OA fees and equity income (where not in conflict as board member and in compliance with competition law).

Analyse JV critical metrics against performance targets and/or benchmarks to find opportunities for continuous improvement in JV performance (Quality Management, HSSE, cost efficiency, customer service level and people development/resourcing)

Develop the case for BP and joint venture investment projects and liaising with other BP functions including legal, tax, finance, treasury, ensure that investment cases are developed within the Capital Value Process and align with BP's Economic Evaluation Methodology and Group Investment Appraisal and Approval Procedures.

Input into the Air bp strategy (where not in conflict as a board member and in compliance with competition law) through development of growth opportunities and accurate and timely communication to ensure a one team approach. This includes, representing as the JV-area and other on-airfield agreements in the responsibility of this role at cross-functional business meetings, where all subject areas work together to advance the performance of Air bp.

In crisis management situations, maintain relationships with joint venture partners and airport authorities as well as collaborating closely with internal customers.

Support the other members of the North West Europe Asset team in delivering on their accountabilities.

Bachelor’s degree in business field or engineering plus broad commercial and operations experience or equivalent experience

At least 5 years professional experience, preferably in aviation in a commercial or operations environment

Experience in establishing and maintaining a culture of high HSSE standards

Experience in valuing diversity and establishing inclusive approach to leadership

Experience in relationship management with third parties (eg suppliers, customers or joint-venture partners)

Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams, including experience in delivery through influencing as opposed to line-management

Experience with bp’s investment governance processes, including Economic Evaluation Methodology

Risk assessment and management

Safety leadership

Excellent relationship, interpersonal, communication and organization skills

Strong problem solving skills

Ability to streamline and simplify work processes, foresee issues and provide quick resolution

Proven critical thinking capability plus demonstrable ability to translate into effective plans and delivery

Strong commercial competence

Fluent in at least one Scandinavian language

Good working knowledge of spoken and written English

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



