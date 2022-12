Job summary

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.



This role is responsible for the for delivering the JV strategy and plans for this geography, as well as act as the custodian of certain other on-airfield agreements. This includes responsibility for the JV safety and cost management. The role has close interfaces with operations and the commercial team. The postholder manages Air bp’s interest in JVs and the relationship with other JV shareholders.



Please note that this is a 15-months' fixed term contract due to a maternity cover.

Key Accountabilities

Act as director or shareholder representative at selected Air bp’s Joint Ventures in UK. In this capacity provide; Leadership, Governance & Assurance HSSE Management / Operations Management Financial Control Customer Service People Management Legal Compliance / Commercial Management

Represent BP’s interests as User and/or Customer and/or Owner and/or Shareholder at other operations in UK, as appropriate and with regard for eventual conflicts of interest

Ensure due progress is made on JV compliance programmes (e.g. Business Risk Assessment, Operations/Product Quality Inspections, HSSE Audits, Commercial Audits, Competition Law, Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Anti Money Laundering, Trade Sanctions).

Oversee JV regional engineering projects.

Own the NOJV Risk assessment and Exposure Management Plan

Ensure performance management of capital plan, OAF costs and equity accounted income against annual targets

Analyse JV KPIs against performance targets and/or benchmarks to identify opportunities for continuous improvement in JV performance (Quality Management, HSSE, cost efficiency, customer service level and people development/resourcing)

Develop the business case for BP and joint venture investment projects and liaising with other BP functions including legal, tax, finance, treasury, ensure that investment cases are developed within the Capital Value Process and comply with BP's Economic Evaluation Methodology and Group Investment Group Investment Appraisal and Approval Procedures.

Input into the Air bp strategy (where not in conflict as a board member) through development of growth opportunities and accurate and timely communication to ensure a one team approach. This includees, representing as approporiate the JV-area at ABS meetings, where all disciplines work together to enhance the performance and stay abreast of market developments.

In crisis management situations, manage relationships with joint venture partners and airport authorities as well as liaising with internal stakeholders.

Support the other members of the UK Asset team in delivering on their accountabilities.





Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)



Education

Bachelor’s degree in business discipline or engineering plus broad commercial and operations experience



Experience

Significant professional experience, preferably in aviation in a commercial or financial environment

Experience in valuing diversity and establishing inclusive approach to leadership

Experience in relationship management with third parties (eg suppliers, customers or joint-venture partners)

Experience in working in multi-disciplinary teams, including experience in delivery through influencing as opposed to line-management

Experience with bp’s investment governance processes

Experience in establishing and maintaining a culture of high HSSE standards in an operational desireable



Skills & Competencies

Risk assessment and management

Safety leadership

Excellent relationship, interpersonal, communication and organization skills

Strong problem solving skills

Ability to streamline and simplify work processes, foresee issues and provide quick resolution

Proven strategic thinking capability plus demonstrable ability to translate into effective plans and delivery

Strong commercial acumen