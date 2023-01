Job summary

The Joint Venture Partnership Advisor will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team and will be responsible for supporting the development of new offshore wind JV partnerships, providing expertise and project management support to business development teams in the regions.



You will work as part of a team developing best-in-class JV partnership methodologies and tools to support JV and partnership agreements globally.

In this role, you will be expected to:

Work with adjoining Business Excellence and regional teams, and bp groups including bp M&A and Finance to support the development and implementation of offshore wind portfolio strategy with particular focus on partnerships

Support the JV Partnership Lead in the creation of JV / Partnership strategy together with regions and bp strategy

De-risk projects by identifying strategic partners to manage local regulations

Negotiate and structure JV / Partnership agreements incl. joint bidding agreement and JV agreements that do not include asset transactions

Develop and implement best practice JV / Partnership models and facilitate transfer of knowledge globally

Work with Deal Implementation team to ensure robust asset integration and 100 Day planning

Support the development of in-house market knowledge, processes and tools for partnership strategy and legal agreements

Prepare decision material to senior management and steering/investment committees

Foster learning environment with continuous improvement initiatives including capturing lessons learned

To be successful in this role, you will need:

Professional experience in the energy sector (preferred in renewables or offshore wind)

Experience in renewables – ideally offshore wind - deal structuring and the negotiation of partnership agreements (JV / Joint Development / Services agreements)

Excellent project management skills

Ability to understand detailed financial analysis and with strong commercial acumen and strategic, analytical and problem-solving skills

Relevant knowledge and ability to influence and drive decision making at senior management levels

Confident communicator to a range of audiences

Excellent attention to detail and ability to connect and manage partners at multiple levels in the organisation

Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high-pressured environment

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Minimum Bachelor’s degree qualification

The role will be expected to: