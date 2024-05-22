Jr. BPM Administrator

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Setup of process data extractions including table and field mappings

Assisting with the design metrics, through dashboard building and analytics

Supporting of operational use cases applying process mining outputs, machine learning workbench and action flow capabilities

Perform process mining system maintenance and upgrade management.

Working with IT&S to ensure integrity of hardware and software, including backups and data management.

Testing of data connections and data validation

System access management

Key Challenges:

Maintaining expertise within the process mining and ETL activities

Translating multiple requirements (use cases) that represent the internal customers desired outputs, balancing usability and required information to deliver insights and value

EXPERIENCE

Good knowledge in programming, preferably PQL/SQL/Python or related programming language

Experience of data models and data structures

Understanding on Extract, transform, Load (ETL)

Knowledge of BPM and process mining toolsets

Ability to understand customer requirements and interpret these into data models.

Understanding of UI / UX

Ability to build interpersonal relationships.

Good planning and organizing skills to handle demand against constraints.

Ability to collect and share standard process.

Awareness on agile or other rapid development methods

DESIRABLE

Knowledge of ARIS/Celonis

Ability to influence team and internal customers to achieve objectives

Working knowledge of the other technologies like Microsoft Power Platform (Power Automate, PowerApps, Power Query), Python, Azure



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.