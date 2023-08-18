Jr Enterprise technology engineer

Job summary

Junior Endur Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Junior Endur Technology Engineer you are an entry level Endur practitioner with some application and trading expertise. Endur Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading America’s division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring some knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ETRM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps. bp operates a discipline-based organization and Endur Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time. You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek guidance from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise. Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) is part of bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) business based in Houston, Texas. The GPTA gas trading business is continuously evolving in the pursuit of supporting bp's low carbon ambitions. It's an exciting time to a be a part of a collaborative I&E team which supports the largest customer base within GPTA.

Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Requirements

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a related degree

Experience working within a trading environment

Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably physical commodities

Experience with writing system documentation and user training guides

Experience with running testing scenarios and performance regression testing

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders

Desireable Criteria

Experience working in at least one area of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office

Basic experience of working with the Openlink Endur product, navigating screens and deal entry.

Basic experience of working with gas scheduling and logics screens and/or systems.

Core Skills Expectations:

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile attitude and focus on customer, product and team to generate value. Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area.

The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area. Configuration management and release - The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

- The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data. Documentation - The systematic management of vital knowledge to bring value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge collaboration culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

The systematic management of vital knowledge to bring value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge collaboration culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications. Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards. Metrics definition and Instrumentation - The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks. Service operations and resiliency - The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead. Source control and code management - The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of standard processes such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of standard processes such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks. Testing and Quality Assurance - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific point (waterfall).

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.