The Jr. Retail Gas Portfolio Manager will facilitate and transact daily cash market retail customer portfolio hedges, with responsibility for the daily cash portfolio management and profitability of the Commercial & Industrial portfolio for bp Energy Retail Company. This individual will identify optimization opportunities in the portfolio and work with affiliate business units and functional groups to manage energy products for the customer portfolio and deploy innovative solutions that leverage fundamental analysis, sophisticated analytics and market acumen.

Complete strategy for market access, price discovery and transaction execution in approved products for bpERC internal and external clients

Hedge and optimize activity around bpERC’s retail customer portfolio

Maintain and provide transactable prices for approved tradable products as well as market information to the bpERC retail pricing and operational functions, sales persons and customers

Research new products and develop strategy to optimize and hedge in the markets

Manage forecasted load deviations and exposures in prompt and cash months

Optimize portfolio assets and obligations such as supply, interstate transport and storage

Work closely with bpERC’s wholesale trading desk for price discovery and execution

Price, manage, and book deals consisting of a variety of standard and non-standard products

Manage the risk associated with a standard and non-standard portfolio while adhering to allocated risk limits

Identify structured supply or customer opportunities and participate in closing transactions when vital

Collaborate with the Sales and Marketing team to help guide their efforts to provide opportunities that are aligned with trading ideas

Build and maintain databases as necessary

Understand and align with all internal policies as well as those of CFTC, SEC, FERC, and any other regulatory body or exchange

Bachelor’s degree required in business, marketing or quantitative field such as math, statistics, IT, quantitative finance or engineering

Minimum 3 years of either scheduling, profitable trading or portfolio optimization experience

Solid understanding of the C&I retail gas industry

High level of proficiency in Excel and ability to work within Salesforce and Endur

Analytical skills required for pricing, risk assessment and transaction structuring

Strong individual contributor with consultative style and skills for collaboration and teamwork

Skilled at working across multi-disciplinary functions and departments

Proficient in collecting, querying, prioritizing and analyzing sophisticated data, evaluating information and drawing logical conclusion

