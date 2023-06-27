Junior AR Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, providing administrative and accounting systems support, and assisting with analysis and reporting processes to ensure integrity and conformance to BP's systems and requirements.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The Account Receivable Analyst is accountable for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and match invoices into the AR ledgers. The main responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Acting as support to the collections team, to ensure customer accounts are monitored are tightly controlled and compliant to BP Policy. This includes regular contact with internal / external stakeholders in order to reach yearly goals / targets. Prepare documents for period close while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business Partners.

Key Accountabilities

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Review of auto posted transactions

Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

Timely allocation of incoming payments, unapplied cash, and research on payment discrepancies

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as necessary.

Maintaining the action to track and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different stakeholders.

Review the weekly and monthly bank reconciliation to ensure no unidentified deposit and keeping tracks and reconciles daily/monthly AR balance

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance,Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (2+ years)

Shared service centre experience

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP

English, B2-C1



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.