Junior AR Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



Job Description:

Job Purpose



The Account Receivable Analyst is accountable for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and match invoices into the AR ledgers. The main responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Acting as support to the collections team, to ensure customer accounts are monitored are tightly controlled and compliant to BP Policy. This includes regular contact with internal / external stakeholders in order to reach yearly goals / targets. Prepare documents for period close while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business Partners.

Key Accountabilities

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations:

Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

Review of auto posted transactions

Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

Timely allocation of incoming payments, unapplied cash, and research on payment discrepancies

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit standards.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as necessary.

Maintaining the action to track and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different stakeholders.

Review the weekly and monthly bank reconciliation to ensure no unidentified deposit and keeping tracks and reconciles daily/monthly AR balance

Stakeholder management:

Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctions internal or external GBS

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

BP GBS Credit, Collections, A/R & Accounts Payable Team

BP Local Country or Regional Finance Team

BP Group Treasury

External

Banks

System Support and knowledge:

Understand related ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Project Management involvement & support

Participate in Continuous Improvement Initiatives and projects,

Support Power BI by implementing best practices; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant. Look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance :

Maintain compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Cash and Banking Guide/ Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc

Maintain the established Process Controls (Framework) are followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with the relevant PCO and teams responsible to perform them.

Maintain compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Maintain Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

Mandatory Health and Safety Requirements:

Complying with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the correct use of equipment

Complying with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager

Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required

Contributing to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Complying with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and disciplined approach to working with suppliers, to ensure transparency, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations

Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards.

Skills and competencies

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met and knows when to escalate urgent matter on timely manner.

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, escalating properly if needed

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Being able to work under fast paced environment

Detail oriented

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance,Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (2+ years)

Shared service centre experience

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

Good Analytical and numerical skills with financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP

English, B2-C1



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.