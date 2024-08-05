Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to take on some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Evolve your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as a Junior ARC Analyst!

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting.

In this role You will (be):

Responsible for invoice verification, preparation of manual posting documents, posting against provisions, keeping GL Suspense accounts clear and reporting on open items

Supervise incoming invoices and ensure they are processed in the system accurately

Verify the purchase invoices against delivery receipts, investigate any differences

Monitor vendor accounts / payment runs

Work together with other team members and get in touch with Business Partners to resolve any issues or queries

Report outstanding items weekly/monthly, call out issues timely

Possess the knowledge of the overall AP process as key for performing all activities and reconciliation processes

Initiate process improvement for the owned processes / activities

Provide relevant assistance and coordination for projects related to the owned vendors and processes

Support agreed business objectives and follow up own activity in a responsible manner

Train new joiners and provide coaching to less experienced colleagues

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English

Relevant qualification/degree in related Finance areas

Finance related experience or similar but willingness to learn

Strong time management and problem-solving skills

Experience in an SSC environment is an advantage

Strong language and interpersonal skills

Self confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs & goes above and beyond

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more efficiently

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, different types of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

