Junior ARC Analyst

  • Location Hungary - Szeged
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ083649
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to take on some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Evolve your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as a Junior ARC Analyst!

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting.

In this role You will (be):

  • Responsible for invoice verification, preparation of manual posting documents, posting against provisions, keeping GL Suspense accounts clear and reporting on open items
  • Supervise incoming invoices and ensure they are processed in the system accurately
  • Verify the purchase invoices against delivery receipts, investigate any differences
  • Monitor vendor accounts / payment runs
  • Work together with other team members and get in touch with Business Partners to resolve any issues or queries
  • Report outstanding items weekly/monthly, call out issues timely
  • Possess the knowledge of the overall AP process as key for performing all activities and reconciliation processes
  • Initiate process improvement for the owned processes / activities
  • Provide relevant assistance and coordination for projects related to the owned vendors and processes
  • Support agreed business objectives and follow up own activity in a responsible manner
  • Train new joiners and provide coaching to less experienced colleagues

What You will need to be successful:

  • Proficiency in English
  • Relevant qualification/degree in related Finance areas
  • Finance related experience or similar but willingness to learn
  • Strong time management and problem-solving skills
  • Experience in an SSC environment is an advantage
  • Strong language and interpersonal skills
  • Self confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world
  • Strong communication and cooperation skills
  • Demonstrates understanding of internal and external customer needs & goes above and beyond
  • Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more efficiently

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, different types of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Skills:

Accounting, Analytical Thinking, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, Data Analyzer, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Finance, Problem Solving, Time Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

