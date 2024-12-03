Junior Cash and Banking Analyst

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

Job Purpose:

The Cash and banking Junior Analyst is accountable for timely and accurate uploading of Bank statement and Performing Forecasting and Funding activity. Provide prompt support to major collaborators and create innovative solutions to business challenges. To be involved on handling projects and related changes to achieve objectives.

Chipping in to the delivery of project by supervising operations performance measurements, KPIs. Responsible for the control of bank accounts maintained by the GBS on behalf of the business, including supervision and issue resolution on cash & banking transactions, supervising banking systems, ensuring compliance to banking and Group regulations and compliance to Cash and Banking Guide and Policy.

Key Accountabilities:

Understand the business and drive execution/Operations.

o Support the Team Leader to Interpret day-to-day business objectives and prepare/complete Operational practices and ensure proper execution of processes by team members.

o Perform cash forecast, lead cash flow (recollection & payment) to ensure that there are enough funds to pay suppliers.

o Provide Assurance to compliance of BP Global Cash & Bank guide and ensure relevant controls are in place in order to protect BP from Cyber Security Attacks.

o Supervise cash forecasting. Ensure all Cash in Transit transactions are cleared on a timely basis.

o Post in journal entries when required.

o Perform Bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to the relevant collaborators and follow up until that problem is resolved.

o Prepare Bank reports and processing return cheques.

o Perform quarterly BSI and ensure all supporting documents are as per BSI SOP or DTP Recognize unusual transactions, trends, or variations and communicate findings and recommendations.

o Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

o Perform or involved in Bank Guarantee Renewal Process.

o Ensure delivery of critical requests from collaborators viz. Cash Calls, Fund Transfer requests.

o Liaise with the bank on any fund rejection.

Maintain and run cash management system.

o Handle payment related queries with the bank/teams, Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through multiple database resources.

o Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and internal or external collaborators.

o Coordinate and support the team with audios with collaborators, in order to assemble a deeper Understanding of the cash and banking situation.

o Assisting in any other adhoc tasks to support the wider team with an aim to achieve organization objectives.

Collaborator Management: Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross functions internal or external GBS.

System Support and knowledge: Knowledgable of ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments. Ensure all system upgrades and changes are handled in timely and accurate manner, carry out testing and training.



Project Management involvement & support:

Active involvement in any Cash Management, Cash & Banking strategic, operations or system related projects.

Initiate Continuous Improvement ideas and actively chip in to projects.

Support Power BI implementing standard methodologies; initiate and raise, quick wins where these are relevant. And look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance:

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Cash and Banking Guide/ Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc.

Ensure the established Process Controls (Framework) are kept and followed up, raise any gap identified and follow with the relevant PCO and teams responsible to perform them.

Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Ensuring all Process documentations (SOPs or DTPs) are up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.



Required Health and Safety Requirements:

o Aligning with all BP’s Health or equivalent experience, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures including, wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE); accident, injury incident and near miss reporting; and the correct use of equipment.

o Aligning with all HSSE directions of your line manager or HSSE Manager.

o Participating in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, and assist in the resolution of health and safety issues as required.

o Chipping in to successful implementation of HSSE programmers and initiatives.

o Aligning with BP’s Code of Conduct, taking a professional and well-adapted approach to working with suppliers, to ensure visibility, consistency and fairness. Our procurement and supply chain management principles are always applied within that framework and in the context of relevant laws, presidential decrees and other regulations.

o Raising an immediate issue with the T&SL should any concern come to light regarding the ability of a supplier to meet BP HSSE standards.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience (3+ years).

Shared service centre experience preferably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational.

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers.

o Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial accounting experience.

Relevant systems knowledge – JDE and SAP.

English, B2-C1.

Skills and competencies:

o Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to run and maintain good relationships with key collaborators.

o Able to look after sophisticated situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

o Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet constantly evolving requirements.

o Able to handle conflicting work issues and targets to ensure results are met and knows when to call out urgent matter on timely manner.

o Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, calling out properly if needed.

o Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight targets.

o Being able to work under fast paced environment.

o Detail oriented.

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



