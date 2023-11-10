Junior Commercial Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The role of the (junior) commercial assets and portfolio analyst covers the detailed analysis of all integrated technologies (hydrogen, power, e-fuels etc), several commodities (power, fuels, green certificates) in all core and future markets. Furthermore, the role comprises the identifying, analysing, and quantifying of new revenue streams coming from integrated energy products to help green projects and bp´s low carbon portfolio. The position requires a high affinity for numerical work and handling of large amount of data. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international and geographically diverse team which comes along with occasional international travel etc., working remotely and demonstrating a pro-active and autonomous approach to work.



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company! If you want to be part of a giant transformation process, bp is now the right place.

Key Accountabilities

Provide commercial revenue streams for all kind of (renewable) projects along the power value chain like Offshore, Onshore, PV, hydrogen, E-fuels, ammonia etc.

Support the projects teams and trading in evaluating different offtake products for new and existing projects and pricing of detailed PPA configurations.

Support the recommendation of monetization strategy based on Group Risk Approach for all new and existing assets following Portfolio KPIs.

Developing ad hoc approaches for valuation of bespoke contracts, and embedded risks and optionality (if needed).

Support commercial functions (Global Methods and Portfolio Analysis, Structured Origination, Optimisation etc.) with commercial expertise.

Support Strategy and Regulation team to reflect current and future market and regulatory scenarios which are used to value the commercials of assets.

Perform ad hoc market analysis reports and support your colleagues in their day-to-day business.

Essential Experience and Education

Degree in an analytical / numerical subject, preferably Engineering, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics and appropriate professional experience with at least one year of working experience or comparable university career in relevant market analysis areas.

Desirable: Experience working in a commercial function within an energy commodity environment, preferably with exposure to integrated energy sources in European power and hydrogen markets.

Desirable: Experience in Energy Economics and electricity markets, specifically working with market studies of revenues price forecasts, imbalance modelling, value factor development and revenues from support mechanisms.

Desirable: Experience in valuation of commercial revenue streams.

Strong Excel skills i.e., should be able to use functionalities at an advanced level.

The ability to communicate clearly and in a customer-oriented way, specifically the ability to structure and present complex information adequately.

Strong interpersonal and presentational skills (good PowerPoint skills) plus ability to deal with uncertainty linked to cross-cultural projects.

Fluent English language skills. Very good knowledge of other languages where bp operates is of advantage.

Capable of maintaining positive working relationships while adhering to demanding deadlines.

Enthusiastic about learning and pushing technical limits and finding new solutions / out of the box thinking. Desirable: No individual one of these is a necessity for the role, but demonstration of some or all of these would be highly advantageous to any application.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

