Junior Commercial Analyst

Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
The role of the (junior) commercial assets and portfolio analyst covers the detailed analysis of all integrated technologies (hydrogen, power, e-fuels etc), several commodities (power, fuels, green certificates) in all core and future markets. Furthermore, the role comprises the identifying, analysing, and quantifying of new revenue streams coming from integrated energy products to help green projects and bp´s low carbon portfolio. The position requires a high affinity for numerical work and handling of large amount of data. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international and geographically diverse team which comes along with occasional international travel etc., working remotely and demonstrating a pro-active and autonomous approach to work.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company! If you want to be part of a giant transformation process, bp is now the right place.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Experience and Education
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.