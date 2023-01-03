Junior Data Management Specialist

Trading and Shipping is the market-facing component of our trading activities. Globally we work with financial institutions like commodity exchanges, investment banks and hedge funds. T&S is one of the largest physical traders of oil and gas in the world with access to a huge array of assets, including refineries, ships, tanks, pipelines and retail systems. We work in some of the most dynamic market environments, applying trading, supply, risk management and information technology skills to what we do, all supported by a world-class control infrastructure. We work in partnership with other BP business groups to generate additional value through managing the flow of commodities from the wellhead to our customers.
Data is a core part of our business model. Our data helps to drive pricing, operational efficiency and new market opportunities. Our data team generate additional value by managing our data assets on behalf of the T&S business. We will consider agile working practices to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitments.
We recognise the importance of data as one of 3 key pillars for the Trading and Shipping of the Future.The Data Management Specialist provides support in the development, implementation, interpretation, and monitoring of the data management strategy for IST globally. The role serves as a hub for the global data inventory, data quality assessments helping business and IT teams implement the data management framework.
Key Accountabilities
Key relationships, both Internal and External
We are seeking someone with a creative spark and experience in data management and data quality. Ideally, you’llhave experience at both developing and deploying data management frameworks. You’ll need:
