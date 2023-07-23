Junior Geologist - Global Subsurface Solutions

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the provision of subsurface assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, using basic technical knowledge to advise on wells objectives and data acquisition, supporting technical studies and sharing knowledge.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the provision of subsurface assurance and guidance for the development and production of reservoirs, using basic technical knowledge to advise on wells objectives and data acquisition, supporting technical studies and sharing knowledge.



Job Description:

Are you an early career Geologist looking to take the next step in your career and to grow and develop with bp?

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) is global organisations within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

As a junior geologist in GSS, you will have the opportunity to support on activity in more than 10 countries on projects as diverse as deep-water production in the Gulf-of-Mexico, early field development offshore West Africa and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East. You will work on clastic deep-water, paralic, non-marine reservoirs and carbonate reservoirs as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.

What you will deliver

As an individual technical contributor, working closely with other subsurface disciplines, you will deliver high-quality geological inputs to progress prioritised business opportunities.

Interpret and integrate core, well-log, seismic, analogue, and dynamic data (pressure, production etc.) to develop and refine the integrated structural, stratigraphic, depositional, rock property and fluid frameworks that underpin integrated subsurface products.

Support the development of appropriate subsurface scenarios to characterise and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

Deliver high-quality resource descriptions to underpin resource progression.



What you will need to be successful

In addition having a Geoscience degree it is important that you can also demonstrate:

Experience in appraisal, development, or production geoscience.

Geoscience and subsurface integration skills, including interpretation workstation skills

Comfortable integrating static and dynamic subsurface data

Skilled in characterising and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A collaborative, team-first ethos, and a proven track-record of personal delivery.



The following skills / experience will be an advantage:

Familiarity with Petrel

Delivery of Integrated Subsurface Description’s and contributing to reservoir performance predictions

Broad appraisal, development, and production geology experience

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing stakeholders

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Petroleum systems analysis, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage estimation, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation, Seismic lithology and fluid prediction, Seismic stratigraphic interpretation, Seismic structural interpretation {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.