Junior Low Carbon Originator

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The role of Junior Sales Originator will be an integral part of the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) team, part of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S). The role is a phenomenal opportunity to be central in supporting the growth of the Low Carbon trading business with a specific focus on compliance carbon products sales to European Counterparties. The position offers an opportunity to develop and apply commercial and business development skills, develop leadership and critical thinking skills while growing networks within the commercial and technical fields.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the development of compliance products sales across Europe.

Support coverage of a pool of existing clients, covering multiple sectors of activity

Establish and build a strong network of relationships in the market.

Support the origination and delivery of commercial transactions, achieving PNL targets, showing decision making, commercial insights and deal structuring.

Support execution, deal approval alongside other bench marketers

Support linkage with core interfaces supporting the entire deal lifecycle (legal, compliance, Finance, Tax, Planning and marketing)

Support and enable innovation, strategic positioning, and material growth.

Provide and share market intelligence and information flows to the trading benches.

Assure adherence to legal and regulatory environment in which the origination business operates, and ensure adherence with the Code of Conduct

Evolve to become a fully proficient Carbon Marketer

Essential Experience:

Demonstration of sound analytical and problem-solving skills, numerate with a good level of financial understanding.

High level understanding of risk management and trading

Keen inter-cultural awareness and ability to take care of rapid changes in the business environment are also significant characteristics.

The candidate will work under the Global sales lead and will need to network independently with team members.

Individual must possess team working, influencing, networking & interpersonal skills with the ability to work with people at all levels and across organization.

Work co-operatively to improve efficiency, share ideas and successes

Desirable Criteria:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Experience in commodities, origination, structured products, financial derivatives, business development, strategy and trading

Prior experience in a commercial role

Spanish and English language skills

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

