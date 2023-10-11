Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Junior Process Control Engineer works closely with Area Process Engineers, Control System Specialists, Console Operators, and Instrumentation maintenances to ensure reliable and optimum operation of the control systems and advanced process controls.The Junior Process Control Engineer (jPCE) is a member of the Process Control Group maintaining and improving the process control and process control systems in the assigned refinery area. The jPCE works closely with Area Process Engineers (PE), Controls System Specialists (CSS), Console Operators (OSB), and I&E Maintenance to ensure reliable operations of the control systems.



Work alongside Sr Process Engineers, Operators, and Engineers to develop and implement improvements to processes via the control system

Demonstrate safety principles for performing work, such as Management of Change and Layers of Protection Analysis

Exhibit process understanding for their area of responsibility, as well as an awareness of key operational parameters in the units immediately upstream as well as downstream of the area they work.

Understand the system architecture, control system fundamentals, regulatory, and sophisticated controls in the areas they work.

Ensure adequate support in maintenance, troubleshooting, and improving existing control schemes including sophisticated control applications such as DMCplus.

Tuning of control loops.

Find opportunities to improve safe and reliable operations to deliver improvements in safety, profitability, and reliability of areas they are responsible.

Lead design of new operator graphics and improve existing graphics.

Lead and partner with the Process Control hardware and computing Network Specialists to ensure the availability and reliability of the control system.

Provide support to the area team to handle abnormal situations/upsets, troubleshooting, etc. on a 24/7 basis if required.

Responsible for maintaining technical accuracy pertaining to the unit critical alarm setpoints in the DCS.

Partner with Control Systems Specialist for maintenance of DCS configuration, including addition, modification and deletion of new points.

Support central resources and high intensity work such as project acceptance and turnaround activities in assigned area of responsibility.

Provide feedback to key partners on the progress of the areas they are responsible.

Handle and support audits of control system Independent Protection Layers (IPL) in assigned area of responsibility.

This role supports a 24/7, 365 site. As such, not only are the primary needs of being an asset’s M-F engineering support expected, but 24/7 on-call, weekend, or 12-14 hour shift support may be required based on refinery demands. This type of support is not a common occurrence. When able, flexible working, back-fill and fatigue management is used to assist with these challenges.

Relevant 4-year engineering BS degree – chemical, electrical, instrumentation, or computer science.

2+ years’ experience supporting Process, Controls, Instrumentation, or Electrical Engineering functions in a highly regulated industry (such as Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals or Chemicals), OR

4+ years’ supporting Process, Controls, Instrumentation, or Electrical Engineering functions outside identified regulated industries.

Experience working with Honeywell TDC3000, Experion, or Emerson DeltaV.

Understanding of Alarm Management standard methodologies, Basic Process Control, Independent Protection Layers, and Human Machine Interface (HMI) design.

Understanding of Safety processes such as Management of Change (MOC) and Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP).

Comprehension of a refinery setting, its purpose within Oil and Gas, and its strategic opportunity as an Energy Hub (blue/green Hydrogen production and Carbon Capture and Sequestration).

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.