Junior Product Owner

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Process Standardisation:

 Supplies to driving harmonisation of P2P processes across GBS –  Chips in to driving integration between Procurement and all other S2P business processes with the target of end-to-end optimisation  Coordinate with the Global Process Owners (GPOs) and service delivery teams to standardise where appropriate, share learning and standard methodologies, and ensure alignment with the end-to-end process objectives and initiatives Continuous Improvement Opportunity Evaluation & Transformation opportunities:  Chips in to assessing new business requirements out of the P2P network and lead discovery of solutions and/or alternatives: activities including argument preparation  Working with I&E and solution template teams, participate in the review of system capabilities to resolve if requested process change are aligned with approved global standards  Recommend process and system changes to improve process standardisation and simplification Project Management & Support:  Supply to implement application landscape according to agreed priorities and time lines  Understand the business and represent Procurement Operations’ needs through transformation  Support project team and partners in decision making  Provide project management support as needed to bring to bear resources and standard methodology (support Continuous Improvement approach and methodology)  Support workshops with process analysis, and implementation activities  Conduct review sessions for completed process/system requirements with key business users for approval  Supply to defining business/operational improvement requirements, resolving Product Vision, owning product strategy and roadmap  Draft Benefit Argument, Epics & Features  Play significant role in procurement transformation and procurement operational squad/team  Drive Innovation within the P2P projects.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:  Bachelor Degree educated or equivalent in related area

EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS: • Significant – at least 5 years - experience across P2P processes, operations and systems (SAP) • Have in-depth knowledge of Procurement processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators • Considerable Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong user interaction • Solid grasp of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis • Ability to connect with varying levels within the organisation • Good interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape • Strong influencing skills and the ability to empower multi-functional and teams with varied strengths • Very strong problem-solving and analytical skills • Strong PMO and/or operating difficulty are clear essentials for this role given the proven focus on process subject area and standard consistency required • Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Excel, and Power Point) • Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team targets • Ability to think outside-the-box

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

• Track record of experience in AP, Payments or C&B activities.

General Knowledge on Master data systems and processes.

Supervised record of experience in developing business requirements and/or participation process re-design initiatives • Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies • Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices • Skilled in ADO, S4H • Oil industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes • Proven experience in process management and re-engineering.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.