Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Team and advance your career as a Junior Project Manager

This role is responsible for supporting a technology Program and Project portfolio delivery, which includes mid and large size projects in different areas of ST&S.

As a Junior Project Manager you are a digital expert who brings deep specialist expertise to bp. The Junior Project Manager works on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or comes with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge, business analysis expertise and a strong understanding of project management principles.

In this role You will:

Maintain the safety of our people and our customers the highest priority, while advocating and leading the area and promoting a culture of security

Support Technology Program Manager with project planning and delivery activities

Assist in project planning and monitoring, coordinating team activities

Ensure effective communication and collaboration among team members

Work with geographically diverse business groups and support teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following the change management procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions

Participate in technology-related and business discussions within projects, support BA’s and business teams to prepare comprehensive business requirements

Collaborate in Technology solution design delivery, ensure business and technical documentations meets with standards

Collect and input data for reporting purposes, including participation in agile events to update statuses and collaborate effectively, keep the reports updated

Participate in AS-IS/TO-BE business and technology process discussions, assisting the Technical Program Manager (TPM) in maintaining project scope and alerting to potential scope creep

Manage UT/SIT/UAT testing activities, including quality assurance on test case preparation and defect fix coordination to enhance efficiency overall product quality

Participate in operation handover preparation, map the OPS requirement, design the connected documentation

Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent experience

3+ years’ experience in IT industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions

Experience in Business analysis OR in Process OR Project management (one of these is a must-have)

Experience with Change Management and Release Management

Basic understanding of test management principles, as well as project management principles

Strong analytical, problem solving and testing skills, as well as excellent oral and written communications skills

Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments

Ability to adapt to changes both Business and technical and ability of overcoming obstacles

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Experience in a business using financial derivatives, ideally energy commodity trading is an advantage

CAPM certificate, experience in Test Management and understanding of basic accounting concepts is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

