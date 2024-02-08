Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Innovation & Engineering function and advance your career as a

Junior QA Engineer (Pricing)

In this role You will:

Support Pricing Product Manager and Technical leads in designing and execution test scenarios.

Work with geographically diverse delivery groups (BA’s QA’s and Developers) and support teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following the change procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Work and contribute as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.

Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all.

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues. Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.



We have the following requirements:

1-2 years' experience of Automation Testing with Java and Selenium.

Core hands-on experience with test automation tools like Selenium, Cypress and CI/CD pipeline tools (Jenkins, maven) and their integration with version control tools like GitHub etc.

Hands on experience with SQL writing Queries to validate the data between the source and the target

Should possess excellent communication skills and manage expectations with Product Manager and developers.

Sound understanding of Behavioral driven frameworks using Specflow.

An individual contributor who is proactive and takes the ownership.

Excellent knowledge and experience working with test automation for testing different trading and shipping functionalities.

Good hands-on in webapp and desktop UI automation, API Automation and performance testing

Solid programming skills to create, maintain, and complete automated test scripts using various tools and frameworks.

Work closely with Quality Analysts to get test coverage, and to triage test failures.

Working within a defined Agile Kanban and/or Scrum frameworks and environment

Coordinate between Scrum Master, Product owner and other team members to understand and articulate business requirement and convert them into project test scenarios.

Maintaining backlogs, tasks, test reports and attending daily stand-ups

Creating and driving different types of functional and nonfunctional test scenarios in Azure DevOps tool.

Desirable Experience:

Experience in development of automated test frameworks large datasets

Practical experience building user interface for complex web applications and modern JavaScript frameworks like Angular/React.

Experience working with NoSQL databases preferably Apache Cassandra.

Prior experience with Refinitiv/Reuters market data provider.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



