Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a

Junior Rebate Analyst!

Be the first point of contact for BP for any written form of enquiries from both new and existing customers and consumers or by internal customers within the BP Businesses.

Interact with internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner

Provide a level of customer service consistent with the set KPI’S, Service Level Agreements and Customer Service function’s core values.

Handle all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a weekly basis

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all Customer Service and data collection systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

Manage the calculation of rebate payments

Support Finance in controlling the overall accrual level by channel

Manage new rebate agreement set ups and drive rebate master data clean up, simplification and future steps

Manage ad hoc rebate enquiries from the field and support offer calculation

Ensure fulfillment of customer rebate commitments

University/College degree preferably in economics

1+ years’ experience in customer service and / or commercial & pricing positions

and / or commercial & pricing positions Strong English

Advanced Excel knowledge

High analytical skills

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities, such as finance and purchase to pay.

teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.