This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



As a Junior Recruiter, you will support the recruitment team by focusing on identifying and attracting candidates for less complex roles within bp. You will assist in various stages of the recruitment process, from sourcing candidates to requisition management, and play a key role in ensuring a positive candidate experience.



The purpose of the Junior Recruiter role is to manage the end-to-end recruitment process from sourcing and screening candidates to extending job offers for less complex roles in bp. You will work closely with senior recruiters and hiring managers to understand staffing needs and help build and maintain a strong talent pipeline, maintaining relationships with candidates, and adhering to the organizations hiring process.

What you will do:

Candidate Sourcing: Utilize various channels to source potential candidates for less complex roles, including job boards, social media, and networking events.

Screening: Conduct screenings to assess candidate qualifications and fitment for the role.

Interview Coordination: Schedule and coordinate interviews between candidates and hiring managers.

Candidate Experience: Ensure a positive candidate experience by maintaining clear and timely communication throughout the recruitment process.

Stakeholder Collaboration: Partner with hiring managers to understand and fulfill their staffing needs.

Administrative Support : Provide administrative support to the recruitment team, including maintaining candidate records and updating the applicant tracking system (ATS).

Market Research: Assist in researching industry trends and best practices in recruitment.

Employer Branding: Support employer branding initiatives by representing the company at job fairs and networking events.



What you will need:

Demonstrated ability of 4 years in recruitment / TA in any multi national company & BPO ITES - business process outsourcing company

Previous experience in a big corporation is helpful

Bachelor’s degree in human resources, Business Administration, or a related field.



Skills :

Communication: Strong verbal and written communication skills to effectively engage with candidates and team members.

Interpersonal Skills: Good interpersonal skills to build relationships with candidates and colleagues.

Organizational Skills: Excellent organizational and time management skills to handle multiple tasks and meet deadlines.

Attention to Detail: High attention to detail to ensure accuracy in candidate records and communications.

Tech-Savvy: Proficiency in using recruitment software, applicant tracking systems (ATS), and social media platforms for sourcing candidates.

Adaptability: Ability to adapt to changing priorities and work in a fast-paced environment.

Team Player: Willingness to collaborate and support team members in achieving recruitment goals.

Learning Agility: Eagerness to learn and develop new skills in recruitment and talent acquisition.



Technical:

Continuous improvement: Ability to evaluate interventions and impact and shape and update solutions to respond to changing needs, outcomes, strategy.

Team Work: Ability to work within and across teams and constructively contribute to the collective responsibility

Resilience: Ability to respond to and successfully adapt to challenges, demands or unexpected requests



Behavioral:

Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.