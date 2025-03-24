Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Junior SAP Business Analyst (Portuguese Speaking)

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Assist in driving smooth transition when new SAP projects are being implemented

Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues

Assist in allocating tasks to vendor teams help Tech and Operation leads to manage, plan, review and influence resource capacity

Create reports to support decisions making to help drive them toward common goals

Support Finance Tech Lead and Digital Operations Lead with planning and prioritization of operational activities (like testing, operations, and ongoing improvements to digital products and services)

Work with geographically diverse business groups and support teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following the change management procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions

Support the incident management process, both for major and regular problems

Assist bringing third party development teams to resolution within the

Follow up on Root Cause Analysis and create reports that support investigations and help teams to develop solutions avoiding the re-occurrence.

Ensure operational integrity, compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English and Portuguese language

Experience in the IT industry

Confident user-level proficiency in SAP

Experience in end-to-end project lifecycles

Experience with Change Management and Release Management is good to have

Steady, professional communication skills

Outstanding stakeholder management competency

Ability to prioritize and deal with tight deadlines

Experience using MS Office applications

Willingness to do occasional standby duty

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

