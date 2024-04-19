Junior Truck Logistics Coordinator (m/f/d) 1 year limited contract

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Operations Group



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

This job can be filled at our location in Bochum or Hamburg for the duration of 1 year.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

With Supply/Midterm planning/Hauliers

Closely connect with Supply Ops and Midterm-Planning on current and upcoming Supply situation and proactively share with planning and scheduling Team (office location Hamburg and Bochum)

Align on relevant key planning data, such as lifting volumes, demand, exceptional terminal opening hours

Analyse and resolve any issues and ensure information flows to/from planning and scheduling team

Support planning and scheduling team Optimization Project in Hamburg and Bochum

Monitor freight costs and load location deviations and ensure follow up actions where needed

Propose and agree structural optimizations in the allocation of sites to load locations in order to maximize integrated value

Manage annual vapour pressure switches by close cooperation with Supply and the Quality Team

With Retail and Retail Asset Management

Ensure information flows between retail, Asset Mgmt, the trucking team and planning and scheduling team

Identify and resolve issues, propose corrective actions and deliver or contribute to retail asset team / partner comms where needed

Respond to incoming requests and initiate resolution. Where needed propose structural process changes to avoid overload with single cases

Monitor Asset-related issues and address to Asset Mgmt, escalate as appropriate to minimize grade out hours.

Ensure known HSSE risks are adequately addressed and operation after construction work is only permitted on the basis of qualified approval

Performance

Track key performance KPIs for the truck logistics team, including Haulier Safety KPIs

Establish and deliver data collection and reporting around stocks, demand and costs to support decision making

Identify, propose and deliver on CI, simplification and digitization opportunities

Admin

Deliver admin activities in the 2T team, such as purchase order generation and adjustments, invoice processing and payments

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Professional experience in the logistics sector, especially in transportation

Good knowledge of MS Office

Ideally knowledge of various planning tools

Basic knowledge of SAP logistics (procurement module)

Good knowledge of German and English

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



