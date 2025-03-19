This role is not eligible for relocation

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



A fuel tanker driver is responsible for transporting fuel from refineries or distribution centers to various locations such as gas stations, airports, or industrial facilities. Their primary role is to ensure the safe and timely delivery of fuel while adhering to all relevant regulations and safety protocols.

1. Safe Operation of Tanker: Operate and drive a fuel tanker truck in a safe and efficient manner, following all traffic laws and regulations. This includes keeping control of the vehicle, adjusting driving techniques based on road and weather conditions, and maneuvering the tanker safely in tight spaces.

2. Loading and Unloading: Safely load and unload fuel from the tanker using appropriate equipment and following established procedures. This may involve connecting hoses, verifying quantities, and ensuring accurate sealing of compartments to prevent leaks or spills.

3. Route Planning and Navigation: Plan the most efficient and safe routes for fuel delivery, considering factors such as distance, traffic conditions, and delivery schedules. Apply GPS systems or other navigation tools to ensure accurate and timely deliveries.

4. Maintenance and Inspections: Conduct routine inspections of the tanker truck, including checking tires, brakes, lights, and other crucial components to ensure they are in accurate working condition. Perform basic maintenance tasks such as checking oil levels, refueling, and reporting any mechanical issues to the appropriate personnel.

5. Compliance with Regulations: Carry out to all relevant local, state, and federal regulations governing the transportation of hazardous materials, including fuel. This includes understanding and following safety procedures, maintaining required permits and licenses, and completing vital paperwork and documentation.

 High school diploma or equivalent Experience

 Class A CDL with hazmat and tanker endorsements A minimum of 1 year recent class A CDL experience. \

 Experience with fuel tankers is helpful. Knowledge/Skills

 Strong analytical skills.  Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks.

 Ability to optimally communicate both written and verbal.

 Knowledge and understanding of freight logistics. Equipment/Special Expertise

 Knowledge of equipment, Tractor, and Tank Trailer and functions thereof.

 General digital literacy.

The transportation team including the transportation team lead as well as the dispatch team that will help safely dispatch fuels in an efficient and cost effective manner.



This position is not available for remote working



