Kansai, Account Manager

Grade J Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

◆仕事内容◆

製造業の生産工場で使用される工業用潤滑油(金属加工油、グリス、ギア油等)の付加価値提案営業に従事いただきます。

商流は契約代理店を通じてとなりますが、大手製造業の生産、技術や購買部門に対し、ニーズの把握から、技術的なディスカッションを通して、ソリューションの提案、実機でのテスト、最終的な採用まで、お客様とじっくり向き合う営業活動となります。

◆具体的な業務内容◆

・担当エリアの年間目標売り上げを達成するための年間販売計画の立案

・新規顧客の開拓を行い、販売拡大を目指す

・担当代理店との良好な関係を維持し、販売拡大を行う

・新しい代理店登用など中長期の戦略立案を行う

・マーケティングチームと協力しながら、新たな製品やサービスの提案を行う

・社内規程およびBPコンプライアンス基準の遵守する



