Key Account Management - Team Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Want to be part of something big? bp pulse is one of the fastest-growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our purpose to make EV charging extraordinarily helpful and decarbonize transport. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our fantastic team.

As team lead for Key Account Management, you will be an integral part of North America Operations. The overarching mission of your team is simple: make sure we deliver on commercial contracts we sign – whilst building strong customer relationships and a credible track record – to grow our most valuable accounts over time. Your team will be across both the B2B (Fleet depot) and B2C (Public “on-the-go”).

Key Accountabilities:

Team Establishment and Leadership:

Recruit, train, and mentor a team of key account managers.

Foster a team culture of customer experience, collaboration and psychologically safety.

Serve as a safety leader, developing the skills of your team and customers.

Customer Relationship Management:

Develop and implement a process playbook for the team. Including steady state account management as well as for any new account that is signed – clearly identifying who does what and when.

Your team serves as the primary point of contact for key accounts (“single voice”).

Develop and maintain customer relationships with regular engagement – appropriate to the account.

Understand client needs and tailor solutions to meet their requirements.

Strategic Planning and Execution:

Establish a tiering method for accounts to prioritize efforts based on value and potential.

Develop strategic account plans to drive customer retention and growth.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless delivery of contracted services.

Operational Excellence:

Establish KPIs to monitor account performance, analyze data, and implement improvements.

Implement CRM tools and systems to track and manage customer interactions.

Ensure compliance with company policies and industry regulations.

Business Development:

Identify, prioritize, and plan opportunities for account expansion.

Collaborate with the sales and marketing teams to align on account strategies.

Participate in client presentations and negotiations, where necessary.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field – Business, Sciences, or Engineering,

Related focused of study included, but not limited to – Energy, Environmental Science or Studies, Business Administration, Public Administration, Electrical Engineering

Minimum 5 years of experience in customer-facing roles – sales, project management, operations and maintenance, customer service.

Proven track record of successfully managing and growing key accounts in both B2C and B2B environments.

Experience in building and leading a team, with strong leadership and mentoring skills.

Strong problem solving and analytical skills with the ability to use data for strategic decision-making.

Demonstrated exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with a proven track record of effectively conveying complex technical information and building rapport with customers and other key team members.

Desired Qualifications:

Experience working with Fortune 500 clients.

Knowledge of the EV charging industry and fleet management solutions.

Proficiency in CRM software and other account management tools.

Advanced degree/education in a related field.

How much do we pay (Base)?. $130,000-$242,000 *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.