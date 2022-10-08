Site traffic information and cookies

Key Account Manager

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Yes - up to 100%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141527BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for the development as well as the execution of the indirect sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing local distributor partners / intermediaries/resellers; also takes responsibility for prospecting partners, coaching third parties and driving/monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company, whilst providing training on products and services. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

The Key Account Manager is to develop large fleet business. The role is accountable for delivery of the CVO fleet business strategy and is responsible for financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin.

  • Develop and implement fleet business plans according to PU business strategy
  • Deliver financial performance targets including Volume, Gross Turnover and GM.
  • Develop new fleet customers in the assigned region.
    • Identify the large fleet customer in the assigned region. Proactively approaching large fleet customers and deeply understand fleet customer requirement. Create sufficient pipeline of fleet business.
    • Acquire fleet customer business by providing top products and service offer to the customer by value selling skill
    • Maintain long term strategic relationship with the customer by leverage wider BP resource.
  • Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers
  • Provides insight of fleet customer requirement for lubricants and service to support the development of fleet offer.
  • Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards
Education
  • Bachelor degree or above
Experience
  • Minimum 5 years working experience in fleet related business
  • Deep knowledge in fleet customers’ operation model is a necessary
  • Successful Experience in developing new business.
  • Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance
  • Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large fleet customer
  • Experience of managing negotiations at senior level
  • Experience in fast express and long-haul delivery business is a plus
  • Team management experience will be a plus.

Skills & Competencies
  • Willingness to be an individual contributor and working spontaneously
  • Diligent, strong capability of KA customer management
  • Strong understanding of large fleets needs.
  • Strategic thinking for future development of CVO fleet business
  • Resilience to work under pressure, and capable in value selling
  • Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.
  • Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

