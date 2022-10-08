Yes - up to 100%

Job summary

Responsible for the development as well as the execution of the indirect sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing local distributor partners / intermediaries/resellers; also takes responsibility for prospecting partners, coaching third parties and driving/monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company, whilst providing training on products and services. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

The Key Account Manager is to develop large fleet business. The role is accountable for delivery of the CVO fleet business strategy and is responsible for financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin.

Develop and implement fleet business plans according to PU business strategy

Deliver financial performance targets including Volume, Gross Turnover and GM.

Develop new fleet customers in the assigned region. Identify the large fleet customer in the assigned region. Proactively approaching large fleet customers and deeply understand fleet customer requirement. Create sufficient pipeline of fleet business. Acquire fleet customer business by providing top products and service offer to the customer by value selling skill Maintain long term strategic relationship with the customer by leverage wider BP resource.

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers

Provides insight of fleet customer requirement for lubricants and service to support the development of fleet offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards

Education

Bachelor degree or above

Experience

Minimum 5 years working experience in fleet related business

Deep knowledge in fleet customers’ operation model is a necessary

Successful Experience in developing new business.

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large fleet customer

Experience of managing negotiations at senior level

Experience in fast express and long-haul delivery business is a plus

Team management experience will be a plus.

Skills & Competencies