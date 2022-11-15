Site traffic information and cookies

Key Account Manager

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Yes - up to 100%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142854BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Job Purpose:

  • The role is accountable for delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc.. An information source of the latest “voice of customer”, the competitor activities and the change of local market.

Key Accountabilities:
  • RDC (Reginal Distribution Center) management:
    • Work with senior key account manager to define a local area business plan including targeted RDC coverage, sales target, activities etc.;
    • Track and drive KPIs achievement by leverage the resources from headquarter and ourself;
    • Build good CRM with RDC key stakeholders and leverage their support for front warehouses communication and plan implementation;
  • FW (Front Warehouse) development:
    • Understand headquarter agreed sales contract terms, policy and activities scheme and enhance the communication to FW level;
    • Actively visit front warehouses in responsible area to drive more focus on our products sale, promote the activities implementation, defends and grows our share of wallet at FW level;
    • Visit end customers with DSRs and coach them to value sell our products to end-user independently;
    • Built insights by collecting market data and understanding customer needs together with FWs, represent “voice of customer” in the company in order to improve our approach and feed headquarter level cooperation;

Requirements:
  • Bachelor’s degree, with major of sales & marketing related is preferred.
  • At least 3-5 years sales & marketing experience. More than 2 years sales & marketing experience, automotive aftermarket experience is plus;
  • Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment;
  • Working experience in Lubes industry is preferred.
  • Good at building up relationship with customers
  • Strong implementation capability and customer management capabilities
  • Coordination skill to ensure the teamwork of various partners in delivery of effective trade-up programs.
  • Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way

