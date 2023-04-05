Key Account Manager - B2B Australia

Job summary

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors and markets and to be able to thrive in the future.



The Key Account Manager is responsible for the delivery of sales and contract management of a portfolio of key account customers in Victoria & Tasmania. The role is accountable for driving growth measured through sales, financial, HSSE and operating performance. This role will also require the management of strong customer relationships, ensuring the retention of preferred supplier status for Lubricants.

This is a fantastic opportunity to drive incremental growth and performance within the Castrol Commercial business.



About the Role:

• Develop and execute the annual Key Account plan, ensuring these plans are aligned with the overall business strategy.

• Deliver financial performance targets including Volume, GM and Debt Management.

• Manage Safety, Credit and contractual risk in accordance to Castrol compliance and policy requirements.

• Execute prospecting strategy for key accounts, including data gathering, market knowledge, stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes.

• Develop a prospect pipeline of opportunities, share insight, market knowledge and experience.

• Support Channel Sales Specialists by sharing best practices, market and channel related insights and coaching.

• Manage customer business reviews to communicate and prove value delivery and reinforce relationships.

• Improve and deliver customer experience in Key Accounts.

• Seek continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations, making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make.

• Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.



About You:

• B2B sales management experience with large/complex customers.

• Internal and external stakeholder management

• Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

• Ability to deal with senior management of large multi-national customers.

• Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

• Ability to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations.

• A pro-active and enthusiastic attitude to all tasks

• Experience with managing tenders and offer development (desirable)

• Lubricants and Technical Product knowledge (desirable)



The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, company share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach